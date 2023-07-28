Townhome rental project underway in Taylor near Samsung expansion. Here's what we know.

A project called Castlewood Townhomes is under construction in Taylor that will have 64 rental units, with the first residences due to be completed later this year. Rents are projected to range from $1,900 a month to $2,400 a month.

More housing is coming to Taylor as it is poised for exponential growth as semiconductor giant Samsung expands in a big way there.

Forman Capital, a South Florida lender, is funding nearly $19.5 million in construction financing for the Castlewood Townhomes, a 64-unit rental project under construction in Taylor, located in Williamson County about 25 miles from Central Austin.

The developer, Townbridge Capital, said the new townhomes will provide much-needed new housing just 1.6 miles from the $17 billion semiconductor factory that Samsung is building. Half of the townhomes — 32 units — are under construction, with the first residences due to be completed later this year. Rents are projected to range from $1,900 a month to $2,400 a month.

Building permits have been submitted for the remaining 32 townhomes and are currently under review.

A third-party appraiser valued the townhome project at $35.4 million, a Forman spokesman said.

What types of features will the townhomes have?

The townhomes will have three- and four-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 1,500 square feet to 1,900 square feet. All units will have detached two-car garages, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and low-maintenance finishes. Residents will have access to smart home technology including keyless entry, video doorbells, smart thermostats, EV-charging capabilities and leak detection.

How does this development fit in with Taylor's growth plan?

Brandt Rydell, Taylor's mayor, said Castlewood is consistent with Taylor’s growth strategy under its comprehensive plan. The subdivision will feature "a mix of housing types in a walkable area with the convenience of commercial uses," Rydell said.

Among other goals, the comprehensive plan aims to increase Taylor’s stock of so-called missing-middle housing — including duplexes, fourplexes, townhomes and live/work space — from 23% to 43% of the city's housing supply, Rydell said.

"Castlewood’s inclusion of multifamily — particularly missing-middle housing in an overall development that includes detached single-family residential and commercial uses — is key," Rydell said

The city also is reviewing Townbridge's applications for a mixed-use development on one of the lots in the subdivision. The mixed-use development calls for 2,500 square feet of commercial uses, 126 apartments and seven live/work units.

The Castlewood Townhomes will be part of the larger master-planned Castlewood subdivision less than 2 miles from the Samsung semiconductor plant in Taylor.

The builder for the single-family houses in Castlewood is Coventry Homes, Rydell said. Currently, 80 building permits have been issued, and Coventry is underway with construction on 32 homes, he said.

In Taylor, Townbridge was the developer for the first three phases of Castlewood, a master-planned subdivision with 242 lots and commercial space.

The construction loan is the first transaction between Forman Capital and Townbridge. Forman, a private real estate lender based in Palm Beach County, has more than $650 million in its pipeline with several deals set to close over the next few weeks. Forman provides financing for transactions ranging from $5 million to $100 million.

Scott Mehlman, Forman Capital’s chief investment officer, said in a statement that Samsung's new multibillion-dollar plant "will be transformative for the submarket and create thousands of additional jobs in the years to come.”

What's next for Samsung growth?

Along with the Taylor plant, Samsung is considering building 11 more chipmaking facilities in the Austin area over the next 20 years, according to documents filed with the state. If that all comes to fruition, Samsung's plants could represent the largest economic investment in Central Texas history, potentially creating more than 10,000 jobs and representing nearly $200 billion in new investment. Samsung's tentative plans include building nine of the facilities in Taylor.

