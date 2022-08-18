U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,274.43
    +0.39 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,904.91
    -75.41 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,947.47
    +9.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.56
    +6.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    +1.71 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    -0.27 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0072 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    -0.0340 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0087 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3490
    +0.2590 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,395.72
    -17.78 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.43
    +0.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Township Capital Sells 176 - unit Las Brisas in Las Vegas, Nevada

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Township Capital ("Township") in partnership with Epic Investment Services ("Epic") has completed the sale of Las Brisas. The 176-unit garden-style apartment complex sold for $40 million – nearly double the acquisition price in 2020, achieving a project level 55% IRR. Las Brisas marked the first acquisition in the Epic Multifamily Fund I launched in 2020. Throughout the hold period, a $1.29 million renovation was completed. The renovation included modern unit finishes, improved property amenity package including the addition of a clubhouse, fitness center, and business center.

Township Capital (PRNewsfoto/Township Capital)
Township Capital (PRNewsfoto/Township Capital)

About Las Brisas

The 176-unit complex sold for $40 million, nearly double the acquisition price in 2020, achieving a project level 55% IR

Las Brisas is a 176-unit garden-style, gated apartment community located within the northeast township of Sunrise Manor in Las Vegas. Constructed in 1999 Las Brisas offers efficient 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with an amenity package that includes a swimming pool, playground, gated community and laundry facilities.

About Township Capital, LLC

Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit townshipinc.com

About Epic Investment Services

Epic Investment Services, which includes its wholly owned subsidiary MDC Realty Advisors in the United States, is a fully integrated North American real estate platform. Epic's Canadian head office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its U.S. head office is located in Denver, Colorado. Epic's portfolio comprises over 30 million square feet and $17.5 billion in assets under management in office, retail, industrial and multi-family residential properties.

Media Contact:
Estin Stewart
estewart@townshipinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/township-capital-sells-176--unit-las-brisas-in-las-vegas-nevada-301608679.html

SOURCE Township Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock down amid investor Ryan Cohen’s decision to sell entire stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock performance after activist investor Ryan Cohen filed his intent to sell his stake in the retailer.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks after U.S. announces its own monkeypox vaccine plans

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Blue Water Vaccine stock performance after the U.S. government announced plans for its own monkeypox vaccine.

  • Verizon stock downgraded to ‘underperform’ amid T-Mobile competition

    Verizon shares are moving downward after MoffettNathanson cut its rating on the stock to 'underperform' amid increased competition from T-Mobile.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Insider Buying: The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 5.8% More Shares

    Potential Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO, Celso...

  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.86% and 3.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • “Pretty Good Outlook”: 10 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now before the bull market begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins. JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, told Bloomberg on August 12 that stocks could recover and […]

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. During the current market situation, of all the asset classes, dividend stocks seem to perform well this […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Dutch Bros Stock?

    Recently, I have heard a few people asking if it's too late to buy Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) after the stock has staged a 124% rally off of the 52-week low that it hit earlier this summer when growth stocks seemingly bottomed out. Dutch Bros is opening new stores at a prodigious rate, but there are still only 603 Dutch Bros in the United States. Dutch Bros is still in the early stages of its journey of becoming a nationwide brand.

  • Roku Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    With shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) down more than 63% year-to-date, it hasn't been easy to be a Roku investor. While the short term doesn't look too hot for Roku, what does the long term have in store for the company? Two Motley Fool contributors break down the bull and the bear cases for Roku to find out whether or not investors should own this leading streaming platform for the long haul.

  • This rule with a perfect record says the market hasn’t bottomed, says Bank of America’s star analyst

    Investors therefore may like to consider the latest note from Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian in which the star analyst describes how “one rule with a perfect track record says the market hasn’t bottomed.” Subramanian,  head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, says that only 30% of the conditions required for a market bottom are currently triggered following this latest rebound that has taken the S&P 500 (SPX) up 16.6% from its mid-June low. One of these signposts in particular is essential — the Rule of 20.

  • Warren Buffett’s 10 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 10 favorite dividend stocks for the rest of 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In one of his interviews with Business Insider, Buffett mentioned that one of […]