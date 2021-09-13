Townsquare Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series And Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor events.

Noble's Virtual Road Show Series

Management will participate in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for September 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here. Noble's research, as well as news and advanced market data on Townsquare is available on Channelchek.

Sidoti's Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 and Thursday, September 23, 2021. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Bd3JiDASSiWg_u-qlkd_Q.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on September 22nd and 23rd. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client to participate.

Guggenheim's Virtual Broadcast Conference

Management will participate in the Guggenheim Virtual Broadcast Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 24,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

