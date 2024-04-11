Toxic site along Perth Amboy waterfront undergoing $110 million redevelopment

PERTH AMBOY – Work has begun on the $110 million Gateway project at the foot of the Route 35 Victory Bridge, which will feature a 500,000-square-foot warehouse, an area for passive recreation and nine acres ready-made for future development.

City officials gathered Tuesday at the Smith Street construction site where buildings are being demolished in preparation of the 44-acre project. Mayor Helmin J. Caba, who was joined by leaders of the Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency, stood in front of an excavator to discuss the project which comes after years of underutilization and contamination on the site.

The first step in the project is the demolition of a boarded-up structure at 535 Smith St. Denver-based Viridian Partners, the redeveloper, is investing more than $110 million to acquire, clean and stabilize contaminated parcels between the Victory Bridge, Smith Street and Riverside Drive.

“This key entrance to our city, once tarnished by decay, is now the focal point of our redevelopment efforts,” said Caba, adding redevelopment is not just about erasing the remains of the past but crafting a legacy for future generations and creating a destination that will draw visitors and investments. He said the vision is to transform the area into a vibrant, mixed-use space that reflect the city's spirit and aspirations.

Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba in an excavator as demolition work begins on the 44-acre Gateway project on Route 35 at the foot of the Victory Bridge.

Once completed the project is expected to generate more than 400 long-term jobs and more than $1 million in local tax revenue. As part of the plan, more than nine acres of land abutting the Smith Street business corridor will be remediated and made “pad ready” for the city at no cost. Perth Amboy officials will decide how best to redevelop that space, preparing a Request for Proposals to invite developers, visionaries, and innovators to share ideas for the nine acres, seeking proposals that will meet current needs and inspire future developments.

In addition, Viridian Partners will remediate and improve an additional nine acres for Perth Amboy residents’ passive recreation, including natural areas surrounding Sonnaman’s Creek, with trails leading to a gazebo on a hill to be constructed overlooking the Raritan River.

About 25 acres will be used to construct a one-story, 471,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art warehouse. Trucks accessing the warehouse must use Riverview Drive via its intersection at Smith Street to minimize traffic in business and residential areas. In addition, berms, buffer landscaping, and other natural screens will be used to minimize the impact of the warehouse development.

Perth Amboy Housing Authority Executive Director Doug Dzema, who runs the nonprofit PARTNER program, said the city has been working since 2014 to revitalize and redevelop the Gateway neighborhood, focusing on enhancing housing and economic opportunities.

Michael Cahn, a principal with Viridian Partners, said the firm seeks environmentally distressed properties near the New Jersey Turnpike and other major highways.

“What excites us about the Gateway project is its phenomenal proximity to highways; it is a perfect fit for our model of remediating complex properties,” Cahn said. “We are eager to move forward with Mayor Caba and PARA, breathing new life into the entire neighborhood and directly addressing a blighted eyesore awaiting redevelopment for decades.”

The site formerly housed a roofing company that manufactured asbestos shingles, and closed years ago. Viridian Partners has been working with the city since 2014 to create the overall plan for the site which required the developer to assemble 28 parcels to comply with the redeveloper’s agreement.

Dzema also announced a $400,000 award from New Jersey's Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) program, affirming trust in the city’s ability to drive transformative development, improve housing, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the quality of life.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Perth Amboy NJ waterfront undergoing $110 million redevelopment