The Toy Insider™ Experts Identify Top Toy Trends of 2022

Toys and games with tech upgrades, multi-generational appeal, and a focus on wellness are in high demand.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, identified the top toy trends of 2022 and shared their expert toy picks representing each trend for easy holiday shopping. Consumers are encouraged to shop early and budget more to get this year's trending toys, as price hikes hit all toy categories and supply chain effects linger this holiday season.

"One thing that all of the toy selections from trending categories have in common: they help bring families together for memorable play moments," says Marissa Silva, Co-Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "Playthings parents loved back in the day are making a comeback. Multiple generations of family members can experience games and activities together. Plus, shoppers are turning to toys with a bigger purpose beyond play, like instilling wellness or socially responsible values, making them great conversation starters."

Holiday shoppers can turn to The Toy Insider's 17th annual Holiday Gift Guide to find a vast assortment of trendy toys and games for any budget. The guide has more than 360 toys from 145 toy companies, is broken down by age category, and provides shoppers with direct links to multiple retailers for easy shopping.

The Toy Insider's Top Toy Trends of 2022 :

As Seen on Screen : Kids' favorite characters from TV shows, movies, and social media platforms are coming to the real world through fun toys, games, collectibles, and more!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Aphmau MeeMeows Mystery Plush – Series 2 (Bonkers Toys), Among Us Red Imposter Special Edition 7-inch Plush (PMI), Baby Shark's Big Show! Ultimate Shipwreck Playset (WowWee), CoComelon Deluxe Clubhouse Playset (Jazwares), Dance & Play Bluey (Moose Toys), Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad (Dynacraft), Karma's World Styling Head Accessory (Mattel), Paw Patrol Big Rig Pups Highway HQ (Spin Master), Peppa Pig TonieBox Starter Set (Tonies), Ryan's World Mega Mecha Titan (Bonkers Toys)

Food Frenzy : Toys and playthings that inspire a love of culinary cuisine through roleplay, collecting, and creativity!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Compound Kings Ice Cream Butter Scoops (WeCool Toys), Gabby's Dollhouse Cook with "Cakey" Kitchen (Spin Master), ICEE Slushee Machine (Iscream), L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic (MGA Entertainment), Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset (Hasbro), Seriously Super Sized Plush (Just Play), Top & Bake Pizza Counter (Melissa & Doug), 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands Mini Food Court (ZURU)

Generations of Play : Toys and games bring families together, especially these products that include kid-friendly versions of things grown-ups love, games that multiple generations can enjoy together, and playthings that are engaging no matter how old you are!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: All-Pro Passer (NSI International), EXIT: The Lord of the Rings – Shadows Over Middle-earth (Thames & Kosmos), H2OGO! Snow Double Thundersnow Snow Tube (Bestway), Level Up Gaming Chair (VTech), Mario Kart 24V (Jakks Pacific), Monopoly Travel: World Tour Game (Hasbro), Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo), The Magical World of Disney Trivia Game (PlayMonster)

Retro Rewind : The nostalgia is strong with these toys and games that bring classic franchises from yesterday back into the spotlight today!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Barrel of Monkeys (Winning Moves Games), Care Bears 40th Anniversary Care-A-Lot Bear (Basic Fun!), Clueless Party Game (Wilder Games), Koosh Flix Stix (PlayMonster), LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play (LEGO), Star Trek Universe Basic Figures (Playmates Toys), Tamagotchi Pix Party (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Street Turtles (The Loyal Subjects)

Socially Responsible Fun : Toy companies are putting their best foot forward with toys and games that are socially responsible, including eco-friendly playthings, dolls that represent multiple ethnicities and genders, and products for differently-abled kids.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Baby Doll Asian Girl with Down Syndrome (MiniLand Dolls), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (World of EPI), Li'l Cuddles – So-Real Laughing Baby (Madame Alexander Doll Co.), L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Show (MGA Entertainment), Mega Bloks Green Town Build & Learn Eco House (Mattel), Monsterkins (Wild Republic), Playfoam Naturals (Educational Insights), Snap Circuits Green Energy (Elenco)

Tech Takeover : These playthings give fun an upgrade with lots of tech-enhanced features.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Disney Tablets (Pebble Gear), LeapPods Max (LeapFrog), Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball (Moose Toys), Osmo Reading Adventure (Osmo), PiKA3D Super 3D Printing Pen (PiKA3D), Sky Viper Hand-Controlled Force Hover Drone (Skyrocket Toys), Switcheroo Coding Crew (Learning Resources), Vital Hero (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America)

Wellness Wonders : These toys can help promote mental and physical wellness in kids by encouraging them to stay active and helping them learn to express their emotions.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Better than Yesterday (What Do You Meme?), Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf (Buffalo Games), Cra-Z-Slimy Metallic Slimy Studio (Cra-Z-Art), Express My Feelings Journal (hand2mind), Flybar FunPark Oversized Inflatable Skee-Ball (Flybar), TekyGo! Junior Bouncer Bundle (TekyGo!), STMT DIY Journaling Set (Horizon Group USA), Tugl Cube (Fat Brain Toys)

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with 125 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book , which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

