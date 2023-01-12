Toy market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global toy market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.16 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toy Market 2023-2027

Global Toy Market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Toy market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Toy market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (outdoor toys and dolls, building sets and puzzles, action figures and vehicles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the outdoor toys and dolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for toys such as play tents, pools, and airplanes, which help children perform outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and touring. In addition, the increasing sports participation among children will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global toy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global toy market.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are shifting their focus toward scientific and educational toys, as playing with these toys enhances knowledge among children. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand for premium toys, the rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors are driving the growth of the toy market in North America.

Toy market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population.

The lifestyles of people living in both developed and developing countries have changed dramatically over recent years.

The increasing disposable income coupled with rapid urbanization is increasing the purchasing power and living standards of people.

Moreover, the increase in the number of working mothers has led to an increase in disposable income, leading to higher spending on children.

All these factors are increasing consumer spending on toys and games, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of construction toys is the key trend in the market.

The demand for construction toys is increasing in the premium consumer segment.

The growing popularity of these toys is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of customized and premium products.

This is acting as a differentiating factor for vendors, which is helping them to increase their revenues and profit margins as well as expand their customer base.

Thus, the rising demand for construction toys is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing popularity of digital games and e-games is a major challenge hindering market growth.

The demand for video games is increasing with the rising adoption of smartphones across the world.

The introduction of different popular motion-sensing games on digital gaming platforms has further increased consumer interest in digital and e-games.

The growing popularity of digital and e-games has reduced consumer loyalty toward traditional toys.

All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this toy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the toy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the toy market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toy market vendors

Toy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Clementoni Spa, Dream International Ltd., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Mindware Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOMY Co. Ltd., Tru Kids Brand, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global toy market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Outdoor toys and dolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Building sets and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Action figures and vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd.

12.4 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

12.5 BASIC FUN Inc.

12.6 Clementoni Spa

12.7 Dream International Ltd.

12.8 geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG

12.9 Hasbro Inc.

12.10 JAKKS Pacific Inc.

12.11 Kids2 Inc.

12.12 LEGO System AS

12.13 Mattel Inc.

12.14 Mindware Inc.

12.15 Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.

12.16 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Ravensburger AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

