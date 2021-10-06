U.S. markets closed

The Toy Museum of NY Accepting Donations of Antique Toys, Used Vehicles, & Clunkers Alike

·2 min read

The educational nonprofit provides a meaningful way to donate your collectibles, antiques, and used vehicles from coast-to-coast

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Museum of NY (www.ToyMuseumNY.org) has announced a meaningful way to support its mission and celebrate the importance of play. Owners of collectible dolls and toys or used full-sized vehicles can now donate items from across the country to support the educational nonprofit.

In partnership with Peddle.com and the Lloyd Ralston Gallery, The Toy Museum of NY is accepting donations of full-sized vehicles, along with antique and vintage toy collections or games from the 1890s - 1990s. The process is simple and begins by contacting the Toy Museum at 718-243-0820 or info@toymuseumny.org.

For folks not interested in preserving dad's old clunker sitting in the driveway or storing mom's extensive doll collection, the Toy Museum will take them off your hands. All proceeds from the donated items support the Museum's mission, which uses dolls and toys to highlight the importance of art, history and play.

"For more than 20 years, The Toy Museum of NY has celebrated the importance of toys through our performances, workshops and traveling exhibits geared toward elementary-school children," says Marlene Hochman, Founder & President of The Toy Museum of NY. "Through these partnerships, collectible toys, as well as old clunkers, will provide the Museum with ongoing financial support."

"As soon as I learned of this opportunity, I was eager to donate my used vehicle and a few old dolls from my attic. It's a great feeling to know the things I have enjoyed for so long will help give back to a worthwhile cause," said Sandy, a recent donor. To learn more about the program or to donate your vehicle or collectibles for auction, please call 718-243-0820 or email info@toymuseumny.org. All donations are tax deductible.

About The Toy Museum of NY
The Toy Museum of NY is a traveling theatrical and education performance-based museum. It was founded in 1999 as The Doll and Toy Museum of NYC and given its current name in 2009. The museum's collection pays homage to the history of toys. Established by Marlene Hochman, the museum provides performances, workshops and webinars. Follow the Toy Museum of NY on Instagram @ToyMuseumNY and Facebook @ TheToyMuseumOfNY.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-toy-museum-of-ny-accepting-donations-of-antique-toys-used-vehicles--clunkers-alike-301394681.html

SOURCE The Toy Museum of NY

