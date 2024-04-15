New Toyo International Holdings' (SGX:N08) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of New Toyo International Holdings Ltd (SGX:N08) has announced that the dividend on 16th of May will be increased to SGD0.01, which will be 11% higher than last year's payment of SGD0.009 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 8.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

New Toyo International Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by New Toyo International Holdings' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.017, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.6% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. New Toyo International Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that New Toyo International Holdings could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like New Toyo International Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for New Toyo International Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

