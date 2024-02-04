Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.008 (vs RM0.007 loss in FY 2022)

Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TOYOVEN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM81.5m (down 19% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM886.0k (up from RM844.0k loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.1% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: RM0.008 (up from RM0.007 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Manufacturing segment contributing a total revenue of RM83.5m (102% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM62.4m amounted to 77% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM9.58m (52% of total expenses). Explore how TOYOVEN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



