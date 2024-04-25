Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TOYOVEN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TOYOVEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0094 = RM5.2m ÷ (RM575m - RM19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 6.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad.

So How Is Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 1.3% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

We're a bit apprehensive about Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 34% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

