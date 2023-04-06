U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Toyota Accelerates EV Ambitions: Gearing Up for a Showdown with Tesla

1
Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) is eyeing a factory floor overhaul after making sweeping changes to its leadership team as it migrates to a new, dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles.

  • Koji Sato may confirm that new EV architecture is in the works at his first briefing as CEO on Friday, Reuters reports citing familiar sources.

  • In his briefing, Sato will likely lay out a strategy emphasizing "diverse powertrains" while stressing that gasoline hybrids will remain critical to its business even as it ramps up EVs.

  • Toyota increasingly recognizes the need to match Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) design and manufacturing innovations to reduce production costs and turn its all-electric business into a higher margin one.

  • If it comes to fruition, the new EV platform will result from a far-reaching review of Toyota's 2022 electric-car strategy.

  • Unlike Tesla's massive Giga Press casting machines and other manufacturing innovations, Toyota's current production architecture, the e-TNGA system, is not a cost-effective method.

  • Sato recently attended an internal presentation that focused on the need for a dedicated battery-electric platform, a more competitive system to manage heat generated by the battery, and other innovations influenced by Tesla's playbook.

  • Environmentalists, investors, and suppliers have voiced the need for Toyota to move faster. Some suppliers look to ramp up business with other manufacturers to hedge their risk regarding EVs.

  • Tesla made almost eight times the profit per vehicle as Toyota for the third quarter, partly because of its ability to simplify production and reduce cost.

  • In the U.S., where EV growth is outpacing the overall market, Toyota's lack of electric battery models appears to be hurting sales. Toyota reported U.S. sales fell by nearly 9% during Q1, while General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) saw an 18% boost.

  • U.S. consumers switching to EVs mainly from Toyota and Honda Motor Company, Ltd (NYSE: HMC), data from S&P Global Mobility showed in November.

  • Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 1.10% at $138.87 on the last check Thursday.

This article Toyota Accelerates EV Ambitions: Gearing Up for a Showdown with Tesla originally appeared on Benzinga.com

