U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.73
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.59
    -154.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.30
    -0.27 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    +3.41 (+3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.10
    +12.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9974
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0069 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7300
    -0.7550 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,482.31
    +383.04 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.22 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Toyota accepts California's authority to set emissions standards under Clean Air Act

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Toyota has joined the growing list of automakers that have recognized the state of California's authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the U.S. Clean Air Act. The move will make the Japanese automaker eligible for government fleet purchases by California.

"Toyota continues to share the vision of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and carbon neutrality goals with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the State of California," the automaker tweeted Tuesday.

Toyota is certainly singing a different political and environmental tune than it has in the past. In 2019, Toyota was among the group of automakers backing the Trump administration's efforts to strip California of this very authority to set its own emissions standards. In response, California halted all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from Toyota, General Motors and others. Now, the automaker joins the likes of BMW, Ford, Honda, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo, and as of January, General Motors who have sworn fealty to California's air sovereignty and can now line up to try to sell fleet vehicles to the government.

Toyota's decision to back the state's vehicle emissions standards comes just as the California Air Resources Board is set to adopt new ones this week. If adopted, the regulations will go to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval. The move also comes as automakers are racing to onshore production of electric vehicles and batteries in order to qualify for incentives from the recently signed into law Inflation Reduction Act, something that Toyota is not immune to.

Last year, Toyota announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion to support electrification efforts in the U.S., including battery production in development. The company has also committed around $473 million this year toward U.S. plants that support the production of hybrid-electric powertrains and engine capacity. By next year, Toyota hopes to start assembling fuel cell modules at its Kentucky plant, which will power heavy-duty trucks and industrial equipment, according to a Toyota spokesperson. The automaker also recently partnered with battery recycling startup Redwood Materials to recycle batteries from its hybrid vehicles in the U.S. and reuse the materials for future electrified vehicle batteries.

Seventeen U.S. states have agreed to adopt California's tailpipe emissions rules and 15 are adopting the state's zero-emission vehicle requirements. California aims to ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars starting in 2035.

After Trump had tried to remove California's authority to set its own strict tailpipe and zero-emissions vehicle standards, the EPA in March reinstated the state's right to do so via a waiver under the Clean Air Act that was awarded to California in 2013. In May, California and 19 other states supported Biden's efforts to restore California's authority, a move that was challenged by 17 other states.

Automakers Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda and Volvo also backed Biden's effort to restore California's authority.

Toyota did not respond in time to TechCrunch's request for comment.

Toyota used up all its EV tax credits on hybrids

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota recognizes California authority to set vehicle emissions standards

    Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it recognized the state of California's authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the U.S. Clean Air Act. Toyota said the move will make it eligible for government fleet purchases by California. California Air Resources Board (CARB) chair Liane Randolph said the board was pleased with Toyota's decision.

  • What to know about LG, the company ‘really interested’ in coming to the metro-east

    Nearly 1,000 jobs may soon be lost in Granite City, but public officials are in talks with this international conglomerate about potentially coming to the metro-east. Here’s what to know.

  • Toyota Backs Down in Fight Against California Car Emission Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. agreed to recognize California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards, ending a standoff stretching back to the Trump administration. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandem

  • Lachlan Murdoch Sues Australian News Site For Defamation Over January 6th Column

    Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch filed suit against Australian news site Crikey on Tuesday over an opinion column that connected the Murdochs to the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The statement of claim was filed in Federal Court of Australia. After receiving legal threats from Murdoch’s attorney, Crikey challenged him to file […]

  • McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

    This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament). In another approach, fast food brands toss such small steps to the curb and simply introduce new items nationally, but do so for a limited time. As Yum Brands learned when it removed the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell's menu after 35 years, people do react when a thing they love is taken away -- or if it comes back for a limited time.

  • Theft on the rise: How the Dodgers became baseball's improbable men of steal

    The Dodgers are known for slugging but are on pace to steal more bases than in any season since 2014. Their success rate is the best in the league.

  • China textbooks revised after 'ugly' cartoons spark outcry

    Anger over the "ugly, racist and spooky" images leads to illustrators and publishers being sacked.

  • Key weapons of Ukrainian Navy in first days of war were mines and Bayraktars Commander of Ukrainian Navy

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:18 Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Navy actively used anti-ship mines and Bayraktar drones in the first days to protect the sea coast of Ukraine.

  • Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

    Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years. In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring.

  • ‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...

  • Germany: Topless women demonstrate against Russian gas in Scholz protest

    Berlin resists calls for full Russian energy embargo as chancellor’s popularity plummets

  • Tesla Cash Hoard Could Hit a Half-Trillion by 2030. What All That Money Could Do.

    The projection comes Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu, who believes the electric vehicle pioneer should pour the month into the energy transition.

  • Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News

    U.S. sales of the Transit Connect small van have been falling for a while and Ford said last year it could face up to $1.3 billion in penalties in a long-running dispute over import duties paid on the vehicles. Sales were down 15% through July in the United States, after falling about 25% last year. The automaker will stop importing the van for the U.S. market by the end of next year, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the decision.

  • A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?

    The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.

  • California’s $364 Million Sports-Betting Fight Is Getting Messy

    (Bloomberg) -- California has the potential to become, it’s estimated, a multi-billion-dollar sports gambling market, larger than everywhere in the world except the UK.Which is why, with 11 weeks left to the November election, casinos, American Indian tribes and other interested parties have put up some $364 million -- the greatest amount ever spent on a state ballot measure -- to try to legalize it, shape it or kill it.There are two competing proposals on the ballot. Proposition 26 would only a

  • Twitter Faces Legal, Political Peril in Whistle-Blower Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A whistle-blower complaint from Twitter Inc.’s former head of security, claiming severe shortcomings in the social media company’s handling of users’ personal data, will have wide ramifications for the business.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With C

  • Apple employees push back against return-to-office mandate

    Apple employees are fighting back against the company's mandate to return to the office three days a week and have created an online petition to protest.

  • Tech Layoffs Hit California Revenue With 12% July Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- California collected 12% less in revenue than it expected in July, indicating that state coffers are taking a hit from a slowing economy and a cooldown in the once-booming technology industry.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCredit Suisse Investment Bankers A

  • Biden Planning Student-Loan Announcement Wednesday

    The president and his senior aides have for months been weighing whether to cancel some federal student loan debt.

  • Moderna Asks FDA To Sign Off On Updated Covid Booster, Trailing Pfizer By A Day

    Moderna stock inched higher late Tuesday just before announcing it asked the FDA to sign off on its updated Covid booster shot.