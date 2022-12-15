U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Toyota Announces Collaboration with Oncor to Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem

·5 min read

  • Oncor collaboration marks Toyota's first utility agreement for EV charging

  • Research to focus on customer and grid benefits from vehicle-to-grid

  • Aim of both companies is to offer a seamless electrified mobility customer experience

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) and Oncor Electric Delivery (Oncor), a Texas-based electric transmission and distribution company, have agreed to collaborate on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid (V2G), a technology that allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid. The effort will be led by Toyota's Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) team, marking an important first collaboration with a public utility for Toyota in the U.S. around Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Toyota Motor North America and Oncor Electric Delivery, the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in the state of Texas, agree to research focusing on customer and grid benefits from vehicle-to-grid energy flow using Toyota's battery electric vehicles.
Toyota Motor North America and Oncor Electric Delivery, the largest transmission and distribution electric utility in the state of Texas, agree to research focusing on customer and grid benefits from vehicle-to-grid energy flow using Toyota's battery electric vehicles.

The results from the research will allow Toyota and Oncor to be better prepared to support the broader EV charging ecosystem in the United States. Further, these efforts will allow Toyota to elevate the customer experience for Toyota BEV customers, accelerate efforts in carbon neutrality and provide advances in business opportunities.

"We envision a future where Toyota BEVs provide a best-in-class mobility experience, but also can be utilized by our customer to power their homes, their communities or even power back the electric grid in times of need," said Christopher Yang, group vice president of Toyota Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions team. "Our collaboration with Oncor is an important step for us to understand the needs of utilities, as we plan to work closely with them to ensure every community can embrace Toyota's shift to electrified vehicles."

"Electrification is coming, and it's Oncor's job to build a safer, smarter, more reliable electric grid that can enable the needs of our customers, the state of Texas and the ERCOT market. This project marks the first collaboration of its kind between Oncor and an OEM manufacturer, and we are excited to work with a world-class technology leader like Toyota to better understand how the electric grid can enable V2G transactions across the Oncor service territory," said Jim Greer, Oncor Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We appreciate Toyota's collaboration in pursuing innovative energy solutions through this endeavor, and we look forward to someday implementing the lessons learned from this pilot project in benefit of the many communities we serve."

Initially, the two companies have agreed to a research project that will use Oncor's research and testing microgrid at its System Operating Services Facility (SOSF) in south Dallas, located just south of Toyota's nearby national headquarters. The SOSF microgrid is composed of four interconnected microgrids that can be controlled independently, but also operated in parallel, tandem or combined into a single, larger system. The microgrid and its subsystems also include a "V2G" charger, solar panels and battery storage for testing and evaluation. Toyota and Oncor plan to use a BEV along with the system to better understand the interconnectivity between BEVs and utilities.

Beyond this initial phase, a second phase of the project slated for 2023 will include a V2G pilot where testing will be conducted with BEVs connected at homes or businesses within Oncor's service territory, pursuant to all standard interconnection processes and agreements.

The collaboration will help provide both Oncor and Toyota insight into the current and future needs of its customers. Furthermore, it will provide Oncor with additional insight into the infrastructure needed to enable the rapid growth of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, meet their needs and support electric vehicles and better understand the impact of V2G on the electric grid.

Toyota's first mass-market BEV, the bZ4X, went on sale this past year in the U.S. and Canada. The first Lexus BEV, the RZ 450e, is scheduled to go on sale in early 2023.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Oncor

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.8 million homes and businesses and operating more than 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Toyota Media Contact:
Josh Burns
Joshua.Burns@Toyota.com

Oncor Media Contact:
24/7 Media Hotline
877-426-1616

For Toyota customer inquiries, please call 800-331-4331.

For Oncor customer inquiries, please call 888.313.6862.

 

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-announces-collaboration-with-oncor-to-accelerate-ev-charging-ecosystem-301703786.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

