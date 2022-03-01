U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,846.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,209.25
    -18.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.34
    +0.62 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.90
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.74
    +5,287.37 (+13.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.19
    +109.45 (+12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.97
    +390.15 (+1.47%)
     

Toyota Astra Motor - A Key MicroStrategy Partnership Driving Market Leadership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSTR
    Watchlist

Streamlining and automating data gathering, visualisation, and analysis for accurate, data-driven forecasts

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based enterprise analytics and software platform MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is helping businesses from all industries to embrace the digital age of information by utilising data and business intelligence (BI) tools. By leveraging the power of real-time information, businesses can elevate themselves to the next level just like Toyota Astra Motor.

(PRNewsfoto/MicroStrategy)
(PRNewsfoto/MicroStrategy)

As a business looking to hold its position as a market leader in Indonesia, Wilbertus Darmadi, Chief Information Officer of Toyota Astra Motor, recognised the importance of data consolidation and identified several major business challenges. These included difficulty visualising data and reports that were often not up to date, proper analysis that made use of actual data as opposed to assumptions, and generating accurate forecasts.

MicroStrategy's suite of tools creates an informational ecosystem that benefits the company in many areas—including analysis and insights, key facets that influence performance both on the show floor and behind the scenes

Wilbertus Darmadi, Chief Information Officer, Toyota Astra Motor shared, "If we are unable to visualise what has already happened, such as retail sales data for every showroom for every vehicle model and type, it becomes a big issue, as that's a basic mandatory need. We emphasise speaking via data-driven inferences. With MicroStrategy, data is efficiently collated, visualised, and analysed, aiding predictions and forecasts, while allowing us to adopt prescriptive strategies ahead of time."

The business development team is able to monitor retail success in real-time and draw upon historical data reliably for comparison and showroom operations are made more efficient with actionable information gleaned from insights. As a result, Toyota Astra Motor is better equipped to forecast sales volume more systematically because of the dashboards and solutions provided by MicroStrategy.

From the collection of data to analytics, the entire process is streamlined automatically to boost efficiency and is made more accessible to teams. Lead time is shortened for both dashboard creation and analytics, data is automatically updated, and access can be provided on both mobile and web-based applications.

Ronen Naishtein, Vice President of Sales, MicroStrategy said, "For businesses with huge amounts of data like Toyota Astra Motor, the value that MicroStrategy brings is evident. Such valuable information creates insightful observations and predictions. The capacity for our tools to handle the flow of data, arrange them in easy-to-understand ways, and deliver reports and dashboards to those that can take action is game-changing for the company."

Transforming Toyota-Astra Motor into a data-driven enterprise is an important shift to cement the company's position in the industry, which not only brings enhancements to the workflow for all the employees but also results in better experiences for customers as a whole.

For more details on the MicroStrategy and Toyota-Astra Motor partnership, please click here.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, opensource architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

SOURCE MicroStrategy

Recommended Stories

  • Google Has A Major Problem On The Horizon

    Between Web3, NFTs, the blockchain and the metaverse, tech companies have a lot of work to do to bring the next generation of technology into the fold. Now Google is stepping up with a new training push. It has created a program is available to anyone and no college degree is required, Google said.

  • EU to urgently link electricity grid with Ukraine's

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Energy ministers from European Union countries on Monday agreed to urgently link a European power system to Ukraine's grid, a move that would increase its independence from Russia following Moscow's invasion of the country. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • U.S. Shale Producers Sing the Same Tune

    Large U.S. shale producers—from the most indebted to the least—are all sticking to the same script.

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian B

  • HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

    Yahoo Finance chats with HP CEO Enrique Lores fresh off the company's better-than-expected earnings. Here's what we learned.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

    (Reuters) -Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008, fueling a debate about rising U.S. drug costs. The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer, which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the market for the devices.

  • U.S. SEC investigates Citi over unapproved employee communications

    The enquiry, involving some of the largest banks and financial institutions in the United States, was first launched in October by the regulator to assess if the firms were keeping an adequate track of employees' digital communications. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. The company said the SEC was investigating Citigroup Global Markets Inc's record-keeping compliance and that it was cooperating with the regulator.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Major Colorado oil producer strikes $1.3 billion acquisition to grow bigger in the Denver-Julesburg Basin

    One of Denver's biggest oil producers is buying the largest privately-held oil and gas company drilling in the oilfields north of the metro area.

  • Johnson & Johnson Allowed To Move Ahead With Bankruptcy Strategy On Talc Lawsuits: WSJ

    In a federal bankruptcy court in Trenton, New Jersey, Judge Michael Kaplan ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) controversial bankruptcy filing meant to settle 38,000 claims alleging its talc-based products caused cancer. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the ruling will allow a J&J subsidiary, LTL Management, to proceed with its chapter 11 filing and freezes all outstanding talc litigation while J&J pursues a settlement. Kaplan wrote that J&J's bankruptcy plan was not do

  • Lordstown Motors CEO 'disappointed' Foxconn contracts aren't finalized

    Agreements to co-manufacture Lordstown Motors' first vehicle and develop future vehicles are still being hammered out, but the Lordstown CEO says the relationship with Foxconn is "very positive."

  • JPMorgan expands crypto footprint with investment in blockchain firm TRM Labs

    JP Morgan is making a “strategic investment” in the blockchain analysis firm, TRM Labs.

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.

  • TASEKO MINES: THE GIBRALTAR MINE AND WILLIAMS LAKE FIRST NATION RENEW PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar Mine and the Williams Lake First Nation ("WLFN") have renewed a Participation and Cooperation Agreement ("Agreement") originally developed and signed in April 2013.

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna related to COVID shot

    Arbutus Biopharma Corp on Monday sued Moderna Inc in Delaware federal court, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents. Arbutus and Genevant Sciences said in the lawsuit that Arbutus' technology for delivering mRNA was responsible for Moderna's ability to get its vaccines out in record time. Arbutus and Genevant, a joint venture between Arbutus and Roivant Sciences Ltd, told the court that the lawsuit was necessary because Moderna had "consistently declined to engage meaningfully in licensing discussion."

  • Orlando ad tech startup notches 210% revenue growth. Here’s how.

    Advertising tech firm diDNA Inc. has set its sights on expansion in Central Florida this year after racking up significant revenue growth in 2021. As a result, its growth expectations for 2022 were adjusted upward, and the company anticipates hiring for data analytics, developer, advertising technology operations and finance positions this year, Investor and Strategy Officer Craig Petersen told Orlando Inno. DiDNA ramped up its partnerships with online advertising and content creation firms, including publicly traded PubMatic Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM).

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.