U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,613.75
    +14.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,374.00
    +108.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,897.25
    +52.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.20
    +8.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    -0.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -12.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.36 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9714
    +0.0008 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0987
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2390
    +0.4400 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,078.77
    +8.09 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.67
    +1.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.20
    -5.05 (-0.02%)
     

Toyota opens new Myanmar plant put on hold following coup

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it has begun assembling cars at a new plant in Myanmar whose start was put on hold for more than 19 months after a military coup and during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automaker said the plant, which is opening even as other companies have pulled out of the country, has begun to assemble one or two vehicles a day, working from parts kits shipped to Myanmar in September.

Japanese companies and other multinationals have faced pressure to pull out of investments in Myanmar that have been seen to benefit the military.

"We believe this meets our initial intention to contribute to the industrial development of Myanmar ... and to support our employees and their families' lives," Toyota said in a statement.

"Under these circumstances, we are continuously making every effort to comply with all relevant laws and regulations."

The plant had originally been due to open in February 2021, the same month that the military seized power to stop former leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy forming a new government.

In June, Japanese drinks company Kirin Holdings said it would sell its stake in a Myanmar joint venture with a military-linked local partner.

The Toyota plant is in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, a manufacturing and logistics hub outside the business hub of Yangon built with Japanese investment.

Toyota had said in 2019 it would begin to assemble Hilux trucks in Myanmar. Its decision to restart production was first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East

    Mexican online used-car dealership Kavak has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia, boosting its presence in emerging-market countries, the firm's chief executive, Carlos Garcia, told Reuters on Tuesday. Kavak plans to invest $130 million over the next two years in the three Middle-Eastern countries, which are set to represent 7-10% of its business, Garcia said. The SoftBank-backed platform, which is valued at $8.7 billion and claims to be the most valuable startup in Latin America, entered the UAE and Oman through a merger with local company Carzaty.

  • Pound Reverses Loss on Report BOE to Extend Bond Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound reversed losses after a Financial Times report that appeared to walk back comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who had said the central bank is set to halt its market support this week.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Offici

  • How Tennessee State football moved to 2nd in FCS attendance behind Jackson State, Deion Sanders

    Tennessee State football is playing in front of an average crowd of 28,378 this season, which is second in the FCS behind Jackson State.

  • Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    As a result, the share price of chipmaking equipment specialist Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) took a more than 4% tumble across the trading day. The limits, which cover high-end products such as those used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and supercomputers, come on the heels of earlier measures aimed at curbing China's access to advanced chips. The measure is being enacted by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ra

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • Biden’s new gig worker policy could be crushing news for Uber and Lyft, analysts say

    Wedbush's Dan Ives warns that the Biden administration's proposed changes to how independent contractors are classified are “a clear blow to the gig economy and a near-term concern for the likes of Uber and Lyft."

  • Uber, Lyft Stock Tumble as U.S. Proposes New Rules for Gig Workers

    The proposal would likely force food-delivery and ride-sharing companies to classify drivers as employees rather than contractors.

  • IMF Warns ‘Worst is Yet to Come’ as Steps to Slow Inflation Raise Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, highlighting that efforts to manage the hottest inflation in decades may add to the damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin

  • Biden Vows to Punish Saudis But Struggles to Calibrate Response

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden voiced his fury with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ oil production cuts Tuesday, accusing the kingdom of allying itself with Russia and vowing to engage with US lawmakers clamoring to punish Riyadh.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Officia

  • Here’s what you need to know about this week’s Social Security COLA hike

    Story at a glance Around a quarter of the U.S. population — the majority of whom are retirees — receives Social Security benefits. A large cost-of-living adjustment, based on September’s inflation figures, is expected to be announced Thursday. Not all recipients will receive equal benefits from the adjustment. The Social Security Administration is expected to…

  • Amid scandal at City Hall, President Biden to visit Los Angeles on Wednesday

    President Biden's visit coincides with an implosion in L.A. politics, where three Latino city councilmembers were recorded making racist remarks.

  • Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of ammunition, says U.K. spy chief

    Russia has committed strategic errors in its war that are imposing a staggering cost on the country, leading to dwindling supplies of men and equipment to fuel the war effort.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • Summers Sees Stronger US Wage Pressures in Changed Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the US faces greater wage pressures than in the past and suspects the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates “somewhat more” than current market pricing in order to bring down inflation.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal,

  • Global economy most vulnerable since COVID crisis, with housing market at potential ‘tipping point,’ IMF warns

    Economies across the globe face a constellation of risks that put the global financial system in a riskier position than at any point since the COVID-19 crisis of 2020, according to a new report Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund.

  • Putin’s Close Ally Joins War Hours After Revenge-Bombs

    Maxim Guchek/BelTA via ReutersIt was rush hour on a Monday morning, the kids just heading off to school, when the bombs started to fall on Kyiv and war finally returned to the Ukrainian capital.At least 14 people were killed and 100 were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin confirmed was a reprisal for the attack on a key bridge that connects Russia to occupied Crimea. That blast Saturday, interrupting a crucial re-supply rou

  • For Biden, 10 million new jobs isn’t good enough

    Biden is overseeing the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet he remains unpopular. Here's why.

  • Jeb Bush Asks Trump What We'd All Like To Ask Him After Odd George H.W. Bush Claim

    The former Florida governor took issue with Trump's accusation about his father, the late 41st president.