U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.26
    -22.21 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,077.63
    -123.04 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,914.77
    -137.58 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.00
    -30.67 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.48
    +0.35 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    +0.0280 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3984
    +0.0144 (+1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1460
    -0.6370 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,321.52
    +25.94 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.43
    -24.53 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.08
    -19.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Toyota's first electric vehicle will hit the road in 2022

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back in February, Toyota announced it would debut three electric vehicles in the US by the end of 2021. Of that trio, it said two would be fully electric models, while one would be a plug-in hybrid. The automaker has now detailed a broader EV vision as it tries to become carbon neutral by 2050. Toyota announced today it plans to sell around 70 different electric cars globally by the end of 2025, including 15 new fully electric models.

Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

Roughly half of those will fall under the company's new Beyond Zero brand, with the bZ4X SUV Toyota unveiled today kicking things off. While only a concept currently, Toyota plans to quickly turn it into a road-ready car after production gets underway in Japan and China. The company says it "hopes" to start selling the bZ4X by the middle of 2022, with details on the US version to come at a later date. 

bZ4X interior
bZ4X interior

Toyota didn't share much more information about the bZ4X. We know it was co-developed by Subaru and will feature all-wheel drive and take advantage of Toyota's new battery-electric e-TNGA powertrain. It will also include a long-wheelbase frame for a roomy interior. Outside of the bZ4X and other Beyond Zero-branded cars, the company also plans to electrify its pickup trucks. That's something other truck makers like Ford plan to do as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Audi unveils its A6 e-tron concept ahead of Auto Shanghai 2021

    At the biannual Auto Shanghai 2021 expo this week, Audi provided a sparkly peek at its future EV plans with the official debut of its new A6 e-tron concept vehicle.

  • Fitbit's $150 Luxe is another attempt to make a stylish fitness tracker

    The company is announcing the Fitbit Luxe today — which it's calling a "fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker... in an effortlessly chic bracelet design."

  • EA announces 'Apex Legends Mobile,' with regional betas starting this month

    It's completely separate from the PC and console versions of 'Apex Legends.'

  • Facebook will remove calls for violence in preparation for Derek Chauvin verdict

    As cities and communities across the US anxiously wait for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, Facebook says it's "doing what we can" to prepare.

  • Two die in Tesla crash with no one at the wheel

    Two men have died in a Tesla crash where no one appeared to be in the driver's seat.

  • Facebook and Spotify will team up on 'Project Boombox'

    Facebook and Spotify will team up on new music features that will allow people to listen to music while they use the Facebook app.

  • Toyota says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050. The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement. The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.

  • A tale of two carmakers: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China

    Toyota pioneered the world's most successful hybrid car but when it comes to pure electric vehicles it has some catching up to do, especially in China. The Hong Guang Mini EV, a tiny, no-frills car made by a General Motors joint venture that costs under $5,000 is a smash hit in the world's biggest car market while Toyota has yet to launch its own small, low-cost electric vehicle in China. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker, is set to unveil its solution at the Shanghai auto show on April 19: a new universal platform for electric vehicles (EVs) called e-TNGA that will underpin an array of models from small runarounds to large SUVs.

  • Nextdoor will display 'anti-racism notification' if it notices discriminatory language

    Nextdoor has introduced "anti-racism notifications" to prevent discriminatory language.

  • Apple will allow Parler back onto the App Store

    Proposed updates to the app and moderation practices were sufficient enough for Apple.

  • Toyota Unveils Electric bz4X Concept SUV

    Apr.19 -- Toyota Motor Corp.&nbsp;is accelerating up its push into electric vehicles with the release of its first SUV built on a new EV platform, joining&nbsp;Volkswagen AG’s splashy bet on the future of electric cars. It unveiled the bZ4X concept car today. Toyota North America President Bob Carter talks to Matt Miller.

  • Lordstown Motors and a homemade 4Runner: San Felipe's tale of two EVs

    Over the weekend, the San Felipe 250 off-road race hosted not one, but two electric race trucks. On the one end you had Lordstown Motors, one of several hopeful electric truck manufacturers entering a factory-backed truck developed with the help of big-name off-road racing truck manufacturer Brenthel Industries. On the other you had Kyle Seggelin and his homemade Toyota 4Runner with an electric motor and a bunch of swappable battery packs.

  • Reddit reveals its version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms

    AMAs could be about to get much more candid in Reddit Talk.

  • Electric cars hog spotlight at Shanghai auto show

    The Shanghai Auto Show opened to the media on Monday (April 19). And there's no doubting the stars of this year's event. Electric vehicles are once again hogging the limelight. Among major commitments...BMW says it is aiming to have a quarter of its sales in the country be electric vehicles by 2025. Japan's Nissan said its focus in the country would now be electrified too. And local brand GAC said half of its sales would be electric by 2035. It's also planning to roll out a new vehicle with phonemaker Huawei after 2024. The electric focus comes as China gets serious about emissions. It wants to see them peak before the end of the decade, and then become carbon neutral by 2060. To get there, Polestar chief Thomas Ingelath says it's won't be enough to just electrify cars: "One thing is that we have to get the offer of green energy to the customer and the other thing is that us, as a car producer, have to go to, as the end of the day, zero carbon footprint when the car leaves gate of the factory."One shadow hangs over the event. The global shortage of chips continues to roil output around the world. Volkswagen said Sunday (April 18) that the silicon drought was making it hard to plan production from one week to the next. The Shanghai show opens to the public from Wednesday (April 21).

  • US investigates code testing hack that could affect thousands of companies

    The US is investigating a hack at Codecov that could affect thousands of companies, including Proctor & Gamble and GoDaddy.

  • Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

    Amazon is offering its Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini security camera bundle for $75 as part of a limited time deal.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Intel Corporation...

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from all-time peaks, Tesla drops after fatal crash

    The major Wall Street indexes slid from record levels on Monday as investors awaited solid guidance from first-quarter earnings to justify the rich valuation equities are trading at, while Tesla Inc shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.32% after a Tesla vehicle believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat crashed into a tree on Saturday north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar posted its biggest daily advance since December after a U.S. Treasury report hinted that the Biden administration could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow the currency to appreciate.The local dollar rose 0.5% to close at 28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Taiwan dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia. Six of the 60 pages in the Treasury report were devoted to Taiwan, more than any other U.S. trading partner, in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy update.The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%. Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the analysis.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said, as it urged the U.S. to ease monitoring of trading partners during the Covid pandemic.Held Meetings“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday, when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.”Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added. The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he said.Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Governor Yang had told reporters in late March. For months, the currency could rise more than 1% during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.While the U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator, it also acknowledged that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.