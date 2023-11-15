Toyota campus in Jackson County expanding with $69 million investment

Toyota's footprint in northeast Georgia is growing.

Toyota Industries Electric Systems North America (TIESNA), a subsidiary of Toyota that manufactures air conditioning compressors and other vehicle electronics, broke ground Tuesday on a new facility, expanding the existing Jackson County campus by 250 employees, according to a release from Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

"We are very pleased to welcome our third Toyota Industries related company to Jackson County," said County Commission Chair Tom Crow in the release. "We celebrate Toyota Industries’ newest investment in its Jackson County partnership and we pledge our support for its success."

TIESNA said this is a $69 million investment in a facility that will produce DC-to-DC converters. Operations are expected to begin in 2025.

"Georgia has distinguished itself as a leader in the automotive industry, and we're thankful Toyota has chosen to expand its footprint here in the best state for business," said Kemp in the release.

TD Automotive Compressor Georgia moved to Pendergrass in 2004 and Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America, Co. (TICA) joined in 2012.

The TIESNA investment is the latest in a string of automotive manufacturing additions throughout Georgia. Recently, Rivian Automotive secured property for its $5 billion EV plant in Morgan and Walton counties. Hyundai is building a massive manufacturing facility near Savannah, scheduled to being production in coming months. Hwashin Co. is committing $176 million for a plant in Dublin that will supply the Hyundai facility.

While Georgia's automotive manufacturing industry is growing, SK Battery America, with an EV battery plant in Jackson County, recently announced furloughs.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Toyota campus in Pendergrass, Georgia expanding