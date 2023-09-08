New Toyota Century SUV aims to compete with Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its latest addition to the premium car market Wednesday with the Century SUV, a vehicle that aims to meet the demands of wealthy customers.

The new model is marketed with many of the same features that made it a popular chauffeur-driven vehicle in Japan - though Toyota points out it also has characteristics of a "driver's car for personal driving pleasure." The vehicle, which is only available as a plug-in hybrid, starts at $170,000 – $142,000 more than the popular Camry model ‒ making it Toyota's most expensive domestically-produced car.

Previously, the Century model was only available in Japan. However, the 2024 SUV model will be released globally while the Century sedan remains available in Japan.

Toyota Century features

The 2023 Toyota Century was marketed with reclining rear seats with massage functions and curtains for the windows, according to Toyota. It also features noise-reducing laminated glass for a quiet ride and a larger, SUV-inspired design.

The 2023 Toyota Century has a suggested price tag of $170,000

The Century was initially built as a chauffeured limousine to cruise the streets of Tokyo's financial district.

Toyota plans to release a version of the car with sliding rear doors, commonly found in minivans. The car will also be customizable with various options, including two-tone paint schemes.

The customizable hybrid vehicle has a design, suitable for short- and long-distance travel, the company said.

The 2024 Century SUV could be a compelling alternative to luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, auto experts said.

History of the Toyota Century

Toyota's Century, a luxury car model that was first introduced in 1967, has only been available for purchase within Japan, until now. Back then, there were limited options for wealthy Japanese car owners who were looking to buy luxury cars, and they often had to resort to buying Western luxury brands.

The Century was launched in 1967 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sakichi Toyoda's birth, the founder of the Toyota group.

"During the development of the first Century in the 1960s, Japan was still a rising economy," Toyota's Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries said.

The Toyota Century sedan is a popular choice among Japan's elite, including royal family members, top politicians, and corporate executives.

