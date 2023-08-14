Toyota, Chrysler among nearly 270,000 vehicles recalled last week: Check car recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 160,000 Toyota vehicles for increased risk of fire due to a possible fuel leak.

Chrysler also recalled nearly 45,000 vehicles for a potential airbag deployment problem caused by the car's B-Pillar trim.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from August 8 to August 12:

Toyota recall: Tundra, Tundra Hybrid vehicles

Toyota is recalling around 168,000 of its 2022 and 2023 model year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickups due to a possible fuel leak that could cause a fire.

The trucks are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak, Toyota said in a recall notice Thursday.

People experiencing this issue can have the fuel tube replaced by a Toyota dealer with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost.

Recalled Toyota vehicles:

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

Toyota is recalling about 168,000 2023 and 2022 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks out of concern for possible fuel leaks, which could cause a fire. Shown here: the 2022 Toyota Tundra on display during Motor Bella at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan on Sept. 21, 2021.

Chrysler recall: Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer vehicles

Chrysler is recalling 44,708 of its 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles for a potential issue with the interior trim.

"The upper B-pillar interior trim may not be fully seated and could interfere with the side curtain air bag (SABIC) deployment," the NHTSA said.

Chrysler dealers will inspect and replace the trim pieces, if necessary, at no cost to the owner. Notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 22.

Recalled Chrysler vehicles:

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer

Subaru recall: Crosstrek, Impreza vehicles

Subaru is recalling 35,357 of its 2024 Crosstrek and Impreza vehicles due to a potential short circuit risk leading to a loss of power in the car, the NHTSA said.

"Due to insufficient clearance, the instrument panel harness may contact the steering beam bracket, damaging the wire insulation and causing a short circuit." it said.

Subaru dealers will inspect the vehicle's harness and install an additional clamp on the steering beam bracket, and, if necessary, add protective tape or replace the instrument panel harness if damage is found. Owners can expect notification letters to be mailed on Oct. 3.

Recalled Subaru vehicles:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Subaru Impreza

Mazda recall: CX-90 vehicles

Mazda is recalling 17,600 of its 2024 CX-90 vehicles because the software that detects when people are approaching the vehicle may be missing, the NHTSA said.

"Software in the Approaching Vehicle Audible System (AVAS) Information Sound Box (ISB) amplifier may be missing, which can cause inaccurate, external pedestrian warning sounds," it said.

Mazda will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 3. Customers can bring their vehicles to Mazda dealers for a free software update as necessary.

Recalled Mazda vehicles:

2024 Mazda CX-90

General Motors recall: Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra vehicles

General Motors is recalling 3,893 of its 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra vehicles because the steering gear shaft could fracture and disconnect from the steering arm, resulting in a loss of steering control and increasing the risk for a crash, the NHTSA said.

General Motors will mail notification letters to owners by Sept. 18. Dealers can inspect and replace the steering gear, if necessary, free of charge for customers.

Recalled General Motors vehicles:

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

Hyundai recall: Genesis GV60 vehicles

Hyundai is recalling 168 of its 2023 Genesis GV60 vehicles because the seatbelt might not fasten or extend properly, the NHTSA said.

"The automatic locking retractor for the front passenger-side seat belt may prohibit the seat belt from fastening and/or extending properly," it said.

Hyundai will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 3. Customers can bring their vehicles to Hyundai dealers to have their front passenger-side seat belt replaced for free.

Recalled Hyundai vehicles:

2023 Genesis GV60

Mercedes-Benz recall: Maybach S580, Maybach S680 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 73 of its 2022-2023 Maybach S580 and Maybach S680 vehicles because of an improperly secured ground connection that can lead to an increased risk of crash or risk of fire if the ground connection overheats, the NHTSA said.

"The 12-Volt ground connection in the trunk may not be secured properly, which can impair the electronic stability program (ESP) or result in the ground connection overheating," it said.

Mazda will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 3. Customers can bring their vehicles to dealers for a free inspection.

Recalled Mercedes-Benz vehicles:

2022-2023 Maybach S580

2022-2023 Maybach S680

Hyundai recall: Tucson vehicles

Hyundai is also recalling 30 of its 2024 Tucson vehicles due to incorrect tire and loading information being included that states there may be a spare tire in the vehicle, the NHTSA said.

Hyundai will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 3. Customers can bring their vehicles to Hyundai dealers for a free inspection and tire replacement as necessary.

Recalled Hyundia vehicles:

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Mercedes-Benz recall: AMG EQE, EQE 500, EQE 350 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 10 of its 2023 AMG EQE, EQE 500, and EQE 350 vehicles because the absorbers in the vehicle's roof frame could be secured improperly and detach during window air bag deployment, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners by Oct. 3. Customers can bring their vehicles to Mercedes-Benz dealers for a free absorbers replacement as necessary.

Recalled Mercedes-Benz vehicles:

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

