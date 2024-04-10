Toyota debuts all-new 4Runner SUV with hybrid powertrain

Toyota (TM) debuted its brand-new 2025 4Runner on Tuesday night, giving the SUV its first full makeover in 15 years, with a new hybrid powertrain to boot.

The new 4Runner features an all-new platform shared with the new Tacoma pickup and full-size Sequoia and Land Cruiser SUVs. Toyota says the new frame adds strength and rigidity but will also help with overall comfort and handling. The prior 4Runner was long in the tooth in terms of cabin technology and featured a cramped interior with poor sightlines; the new body will likely improve on those shortcomings.

Even bigger changes come under the hood. The new base engine is a turbocharged 4-cylinder dubbed i-Force that produces 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft of torque, which bests the outgoing V6 and will likely feature better fuel economy (Toyota did not release EPA mileage estimates for the new powertrains). This engine is standard on the base SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims.

2025 Toyota 4Runner in Trailhunter trim. (Toyota) (Toyota)

But more important is Toyota’s mild hybrid engine, the i-Force Max, which the automaker is using in its newer trucks and SUVs. The turbo 4-cylinder pairs with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission, producing a robust 326 hp and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota said it's the most powerful powertrain ever offered on the 4Runner.

The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is available on TRD Off-Road and Limited trims and is standard on the TRD Pro and pricier Trailhunter and Platinum models. Both engine choices are also paired with a more modern eight-speed automatic transmission, improving on the prior model’s antiquated five-speed automatic.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited trim interior. (Toyota) (Toyota)

“Toyota sees the ongoing, even growing, interest in capable off-road vehicles, and the new 4Runner reflects it,” iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer told Yahoo Finance. “Once considered a compromise for daily, urban use, Toyota’s new platform offers a smooth and comfortable ride for daily chores while still handling extremely demanding off-road and towing needs.”

Story continues

Toyota believes hybrid powertrains will not only help vehicles like the 4Runner and the all-new 2025 Camry with performance and efficiency but also bridge the gap to full electrification in the US and abroad, in part because they use fewer expensive materials and require smaller battery packs.

At last week’s New York Auto Show, Jack Hollis, executive vice president and head of Toyota Motor Sales US, said the use of hybrid tech will allow the company to use those expensive battery materials more efficiently while allowing automakers to meet the government's new lowered emissions standards for 2032.

2025 Toyota 4Runner in TRD Pro trim. (Toyota) (Toyota)

“[What] we have to think about is our precious metals or limited resources. ... If you use the same amount of resources [needed for one battery electric vehicle], I can build you six plug-in hybrids — reducing significant amounts of CO₂ and costing about $6,000 to $8,000 less per vehicle,” Hollis said from the floor of the show.

While important to Toyota, cost savings are also pretty important to customers. Toyota did not reveal pricing for the new 4Runner, but the outgoing model started at $40,705, and the 2025 model isn't likely to cost significantly more than that.

2025 Toyota 4Runner in Limited trim. (Toyota) (Toyota)

“Roll in Toyota’s current hybrid technology, and 4Runner buyers enjoy healthy fuel economy too. It’s a compelling package that should only expand the 4Runner’s well-established fan club,” iSeeCars’ Brauer said.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance