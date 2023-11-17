Toyota debuts all-hybrid lineup and 'hammerhead' look for 2025 Camry and Crown Signia SUV

LOS ANGELES – Toyota unveiled a pair of important new vehicles that accelerate its move to a brand with a hybrid-dominated lineup augmented by occasional all-electric vehicles this week.

Toyota's new 'hammerhead front' on 2025 Camry midsize sedan.

The 2025 Camry midsize sedan and 2025 Crown Signia midsize SUV will both offer only hybrid powertrains when sales begin next year.

Toyota pioneered hybrid technology, which pairs an internal combustion engine with a battery and electric motors to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. It still offers some models powered solely by gasoline, but the number is shrinking as the brand expands its electrified lineup on the way to offering a range of vehicles powered solely by electricity. Gasoline-only models are now generally limited to less expensive trim levels in Toyota’s sprawling lineup of cars, SUVs and pickups.

Shark-inspired new look

The new Camry and Signia also inaugurate a new styling theme Toyota dubbed “hammerhead front” because of its narrow, horizontal lights.

The 2025 Camry and 2025 Crown Signia are on display at the Los Angeles auto show at the LA Convention Center though Nov. 26.

Camry sales will begin in spring 2024. Signia sales are expected that summer.

Prices, fuel economy and other information will be available closer to when sales begin.

2025 Toyota Camry midsize sedan

Dramatically styled 2025 Toyota Camry

The Camry’s ninth generation displays an expressive design with a long hood, short rear deck, sharply angled rear window and wedgy profile. The hood is low, and the sides feature pronounced character lines.

It’s about the same size as the outgoing model and uses the same architecture, but the body and interior are entirely new.

Toyota will build the 2025 Camry at its Georgetown, Kentucky, plant. The powertrain lineup will use Toyota’s latest hybrid system, featuring a 2.5L gasoline engine and up to 232 horsepower. There’s a dual exhaust, an uncommon bit of flare for vehicles with a four-cylinder engine. The Camry will no longer offer a V6 engine.

An all-wheel-drive system that uses an electrically powered rear axle will be available on all trim levels. The suspension has been reworked for sportier handling.

2025 Toyota Camry trim levels

LE

XE

XLE

XSE

The interior features an 8- or 12.3-inch touch screen and 7- or 12.3-inch digital instrument clusters.

Push button start is standard.

2025 Toyota Camry interior

Toyota reworked the length, shape and density of the seat bottom cushions for greater comfort.

Toyota Camry safety and driver assistance features

Blind spot alert

Rear cross traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control

Front cross traffic alert

Lane departure alert and assist

Lane centering

Road sign recognition

Traffic jam assist

Front and rear parking assist with automatic braking

Automatic front braking with pedestrian detection

Automatic high beams

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging will be standard. In a nod to evolving technology, the Camry will have both USB-A and C ports. Toyota’s digital assistant for navigation and other services will be available with a subscription.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia midsize SUV

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

The Crown Signia midsize SUV will essentially replace the slow-selling Venza, which is about the same size.

Toyota puts great store in the Venza name, which is little known in the U.S. but has been reserved for the some of the automaker’s most prestigious models in Japan. Toyota introduced the Crown badge to the U.S. on a sedan last year.

Crown has become a sub-brand encompassing several models in Japan, but there’s no indication Toyota plans to expand it past the sedan and upcoming Signia SUV in the U.S.

The five-passenger Signia is likely to compete with models like the Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Edge, Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan Murano and VW Tiguan. It’ll likely have more standard features and a higher price range than the 2024 Venza, which runs from about $35,000 to $43,000.

Crown sedan prices runs from about $40,000-$53,000. The Signia SUV seems unlikely to come in below that.

It’s an attractive SUV, with up to 21-inch wheels, a sleek profile and tidy proportions. Toyota’s new signature Hammerhead nose works as well on the SUV as on the Camry sedan.

All Signias will have hybrid drivetrains and all-wheel drive.

Interior of 2025 Toyota Crown Signia midsize SUV.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia key features

Standard hybrid drivetrain

Standard all-wheel drive

Five seats

Up to 243 hp

2,700-pound towing capacity

Up to 36 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy

Up to 21-inch wheels

Flat-folding rear seat

Up to 6.5 feet cargo length

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The hybrid system will include a 2.5L engine and electric rear axle

Connected navigation and digital assistant

Available in XLE and Limited trim levels

Built in Kyushu, Japan.

