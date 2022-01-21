U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Toyota Earns Most R&D Patents Among Automakers in Intellectual Property Owners Association Rankings for 8th Consecutive Year

·2 min read
In this article:
2,753 patents were awarded from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to Toyota in 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Toyota more patents than any other automaker in 2021, according to an annual ranking by the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO). Toyota's engineers and scientists were granted a total of 2,753 patents in 2021 with many in battery research to support vehicle electrification plus other categories, including but not limited to automated driving systems, hardware, software, AI, materials and other mobility-related inventions. This is the eighth consecutive year that Toyota has been the highest ranked automaker in this study.

Toyota Motor North America patents
Toyota Motor North America patents

"We are delighted to be recognized as a global technology leader as evidenced by the many patents issued to Toyota," said Sandra Phillips-Rogers, general counsel, chief legal officer and chief diversity officer for Toyota Motor North America. "The number of issued patents is a testament to Toyota's vast R&D efforts and the team members who bring these technologies to life."

"This year's patent list represents our efforts with respect to vehicle electrification, as evidenced by pioneering battery technology, as well as new IP to support Toyota's transition into a mobility company," said Frederick Mau, intellectual property counsel and director of patent licensing for Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota continues to invest in innovative research and development (R&D) and has been the automotive leader for numerous years. Every hour, Toyota invests over $1 million in emerging technology globally and has invested over $1 billion in R&D related to automated vehicles and robotics since 2017.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 in North America and has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact
Rick Bourgoise
313-405-5972
richard.bourgoise@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-earns-most-rd-patents-among-automakers-in-intellectual-property-owners-association-rankings-for-8th-consecutive-year-301465541.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

