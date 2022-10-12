U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,596.62
    +7.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,348.43
    +109.24 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,454.48
    +28.29 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.04
    -4.87 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    -2.53 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.30
    -9.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.56 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9686
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9150
    -0.0240 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0091 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9320
    +1.1330 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,105.11
    -41.68 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.34
    +0.62 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Toyota exposed 300,000 customer email addresses for 5 years

Carly Page
·2 min read

Automotive giant and car maker Toyota has warned that the personal information of roughly 300,000 customers may have been exposed for close to five years.

The possible exposure relates to T-Connect, an official Toyota app that allows customers to connect their smartphone to their vehicle’s dashboard infotainment system. In a statement, Toyota admitted that a subcontractor developing the T-Connect website inadvertently uploaded part of the site's source code to a public GitHub repository in December 2017, where it sat undiscovered until last month. This source code contained an access key to a server that stored customer email addresses and customer management numbers that it assigns to each customer.

Toyota said that a total of 296,019 email addresses could have been accessed by anyone who found the access key until the access to the GitHub repository was closed on September 15, 2022. Toyota, which confirmed it has since changed the server's access key on September 17, said that no other information, such as customer names, phone numbers and credit card information, was affected.

But the company was forced to admit that it could not rule out the possibility of someone having accessed and stolen the data during the five-year span.

"As a result of an investigation by security experts, although we cannot confirm access by a third party based on the access history of the data server where the customer's email address and customer management number are stored, at the same time, we cannot completely deny it," Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota advised customers whose details may have been leaked to be on alert for phishing attempts and to avoid opening email attachments from unknown senders that claim to be from Toyota.

A similar security lapse recently led to the leak of a huge amount of sensitive data from Shanghai’s police database, including the names, addresses, phone numbers, national identifications, birthplaces and criminal records of more than 70% of the country's population — approximately 1 billion Chinese residents.

Flaws in third-party software exposed dozens of Teslas to remote access

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 87% to 114%, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 last peaked in early January, and the broad-based index has since lost 24% of its value, putting it in a bear market. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) both have a consensus rating of buy among analysts right now. Better yet, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has a price target of $186 per share on Alphabet, which implies 87% upside.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Ethereum’s Second- Layer Projects Duke It Out for Dominance

    Ethereum’s layer 2 platforms have been slow to gain traction, but the rollup race is heating up with the emergence of new players and key upgrades. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Win-Win-Win: Coinbase and Google Join Forces

    Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) just struck a partnership with Google and its parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Coinbase is moving its cloud-based operations from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Google Cloud platform. In return, Google Cloud and its clients will use Coinbase's tools to process crypto-based payments.

  • Crypto Attack Swipes $100 Million From DeFi Service Mango

    (Bloomberg) -- An attacker spirited away about $100 million from decentralized finance provider Mango by manipulating the price of its token in an exploit that wiped out depositors on the crypto platform.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year H

  • Coinbase Stock Pops After Google Announces Partnership

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up 5% as of 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, although the stock had been up as much as 8% earlier in the session. According to an official press release from Google Cloud, Coinbase has been chosen to help the company "drive Web3 innovation." Google Cloud customers will be able to pay for these services with cryptocurrency through Coinbase's Coinbase Commerce product.

  • Report: Almost 40M Households Passing on Internet Discount

    Just a quarter of eligible households are taking advantage of a federal program to provide students with free or inexpensive internet access, according to a new report released Tuesday. The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, part of the infrastructure funding package President Joe Biden signed almost a year ago, provides a monthly $30 broadband benefit […]

  • Analyst Report: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

    SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 29 million mobile customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 6.5 million broadband customers and 8.7 million broadband TV customers. While the firm also purchased stakes in businesses in security and semiconductor memory production as well as developing e-commerce and internet platform businesses, these were all spun off into the separate, SK Square business in November 2021.

  • Google's Cloud Business Targets Web3 With Cryptocurrency Payments

    Google on Tuesday said its cloud computing business will accept customer payments using cryptocurrencies starting in early 2023.

  • Google Cloud partners Coinbase for crypto payments, data services

    Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has formed a strategic Web 3.0 partnership with Google Cloud, the Nasdaq-listed exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. See related article: Coinbase gets nod from Dutch central bank to offer crypto services Fast facts As part of the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers to […]

  • Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google's vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.

  • Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

    Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce.

  • Liberty Defense Receives $1,750,000 Contract Award from TSA for Development of AIT Screening Upgrades

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has received an award from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for $1.75M USD for the development of a prototype High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) upgrade kit for testing on an AIT passenger screening system.

  • Faction & GoCar Partner On Driverless Vehicle Rentals

    Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology Inc has partnered with GoCar Tours Inc to develop driverless deployment of EV Sport vehicles, based on the FUV platform from Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV). The collaboration facilitates driverless delivery of GoCar Tour vehicles from depots to select pickup counters at partner locations. Customers can then drive them on tours and adventures in cities where GoCar operates. Equipped with Faction's DriveLink and TeleAssist technologies, the driverless GoCar EV

  • The EU Wants Big Tech To Pay For Internet Infrastructure Costs

    Like any other throughway, the information superhighway requires constant upkeep and upgrades, costing telecom companies hundreds of billions of...

  • Justin Sun 'Optimistic’ About Crypto’s Return to China, Addresses Huobi Acquisition

    Tron founder Justin Sun joined “First Mover,” to discuss his role on Huobi’s advisory board and why he’s hopeful the crypto exchange will make its way back to mainland China.

  • Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list -agencies

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of "terrorists and extremists", Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta - owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March.

  • Casper Labs Has Its Sights Set on Enterprise

    “Institutions are coming” is a common mantra for mainstream adoption in crypto. Mrinal Manohar, the CEO and co-founder of Casper Labs, says he knows what the institutions want. To that end, Casper Labs’ eponymous project, Casper Network, a layer 1 blockchain, already works with blue chip companies like IBM.

  • OpenSea Aims for an Avalanche of NFT Interest

    Avalanche is best known for its DeFi presence, but is making strides to establish itself in the NFT space with the OpenSea Launch.