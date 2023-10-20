Advertisement
Toyota extends partial production halt at some group plants to Monday

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said it will restart some production on Monday at its group plants that had been suspended due to an accident at a supplier's facility.

The automaker said on Friday production at five lines at four plants that had been halted following Monday's accident at supplier Chuo Spring will be restarted, while another eight lines at six plants will remain suspended.

Among the lines that will remain suspended is one line at Toyota's Takaoka plant, as well as lines at plants run by group companies Toyota Industries, Toyota Auto Body and Gifu Auto Body, it said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)

