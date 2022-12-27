U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.25
    -15.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.56
    +37.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.23
    -144.64 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.52
    -11.42 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +17.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4140
    +0.5540 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,711.32
    -137.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Toyota Financial Services Offers Payment Relief to Customers Affected by New York Area Storm

·2 min read

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Financial Services (TFS) announced it is offering payment relief options to its customers affected by the recent winter storm in the New York area. This broad outreach includes any Toyota Financial Services (TFS) or Lexus Financial Services (LFS) customers in the designated disaster areas.

(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Financial Services Logo)
(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Financial Services Logo)

Toyota Financial Services cares about the safety and well-being of its customers and wants to help those suffering from this natural disaster. Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the affected areas may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:

  • extensions and lease deferred payments;

  • redirecting billing statements; and

  • arranging phone or online payments.

Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS:

Toyota Financial Services customers may call 800-874-8822 or contact TFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into ToyotaFinancial.com.

Lexus Financial Services customers may call 800-874-7050 or contact LFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into LexusFinancial.com.

We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those affected by this devastating storm.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2022, TFS employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial/.

Media Contact: Derrick Brown 469-486-9065

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-financial-services-offers-payment-relief-to-customers-affected-by-new-york-area-storm-301710378.html

SOURCE Toyota Financial Services

Recommended Stories

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were pulling back today as the Nasdaq fell following the long Christmas weekend and on mixed news, including a Bloomberg report that showed the company is still trying to unload excess delivery capacity and stronger than expected holiday sales, according to Mastercard. With the 2022 holiday season now in the books, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that retail sales rose 7.5% from November 1 to December 24, essentially in line with inflation. There was some good news for Amazon and its e-commerce peers as online sales outperformed brick-and-mortar, growing 10.6% versus 6.8% for physical retailers.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.