U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,590.57
    +52.14 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,217.71
    +637.63 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,221.06
    +135.59 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.22
    +47.91 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +3.50 (+5.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    +0.0910 (+6.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3257
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    +0.6800 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,889.15
    -75.27 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.69
    +7.53 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.28
    +109.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.37
    -102.20 (-0.36%)
     

Toyota will build its $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Toyota has selected a site for its proposed $1.29 billion US battery manufacturing facility. On Monday, the automaker said it would build the plant on the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, a tract of land located in Randolph County in central North Carolina. When the facility is complete sometime in 2025, it will consist of four production lines, each capable of producing batteries for 200,000 vehicles per year. Toyota plans to eventually expand the facility to produce enough power cells to support up to 1.2 million cars annually.

The plant is part of a broader $3.4 billion investment the automaker has earmarked to expand its battery production capabilities in the US. When Toyota first announced the $1.29 billion facility, it said it would create approximately 1,750 jobs. The company notes it picked Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a handful of reasons. One of the more notable ones is that it’s a location with access to renewable energy. Toyota says it’s “committed” to using 100 percent clean energy to produce batteries at the facility.

The scale of the project is an acknowledgment by the automaker that it needs to diversify its electrification strategy. More so than any other automaker, Toyota invested significantly into fuel cell technology. So far, it has little to show for its efforts. Outside of California, you can’t buy its Mirai fuel-cell sedan. However, the company’s latest plan is to offer 70 different electric models, including 15 battery electric vehicles, by 2025.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • Apple rises, Alibaba stock pops following management shakeup, Lucid sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre provides a market overview with Apple shares rising due to strong demand for iPhones, Alibaba up after the shakeup of management, and Lucid shares declining.

  • Nvidia-ARM deal probe paused by EU antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi look at Nvidia's shares dipping as EU antitrust regulators pause their investigatory probe into Nvidia's acquisition of chipmaker ARM.

  • Why DocuSign Bounced Back Today

    What happened Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) got shredded on Friday, but got taped back together on Monday -- to an extent. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of the e-signature service are up 7% from Friday's close.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • Should You Invest Your Saving in Intel Corp. (INTC)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the year-to-date period through July 31, Davis Opportunity Fund returned 23.32%, outperforming the S&P 1500 Index’s 18.07% return. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Alibaba Stock Is Surging Today

    After a huge sell-off last month, some fears around Alibaba were allayed on Monday, and a management change was further welcomed by shareholders.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December

    Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first seven months of 2021, Davis Global Fund returned 0.40%, underperforming the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) return of 13.08% by −12.68%. You can take a look at […]

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Rising inflation is wreaking havoc on many high-growth stocks as investors fret over higher costs and reduced future valuations. Higher interest rates, which counter inflation, are also sparking fears of an economic slowdown and causing investors to rotate from dividend stocks toward lower-risk bonds. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) only pays a forward dividend yield of 0.5%, but its low payout ratio of 15% indicates there's still plenty of room for much higher payments.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Then Rebounded Monday

    The tech sell-off continued in early trading today, and alternative energy stocks were no exception. Hydrogen fuel technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) initially dropped more than the overall Nasdaq Composite Index, losing more than 6%. It highlighted Elon Musk's view that hydrogen fuel cells aren't the right path for electric vehicle development.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Pinterest (PINS) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]

  • Lucid shares drop following SEC subpoena

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts break down Lucid's shares dropping after the SEC subpoenas the EV manufacturer regarding its shell company merger.

  • GE Aviation joint venture signs billions in deals

    An aircraft engine firm made up by GE Aviation and a French manufacturer just signed billions of dollars worth of deals with major airlines.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Las Vegas Sands, and Park Hotels Stocks All Popped Today

    Across America and around the world, the omicron coronavirus variant is in full swing, and we're not even done with the delta variant yet! Despite these continuing COVID-19 fears, though, investors seem no longer so panicked about the pandemic. As of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, shares of stocks that depend on a business model of gathering large groups of vacationers together in confined places are doing quite well, with hoteliers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) up 10% and 10.1%, respectively, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock up 12.1%.