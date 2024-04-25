Toyota hits record output, sales in FY2023/24

Toyota celebrates the production of 10 million Yaris cars in Valenciennes·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global sales and production hit record highs in the year ended March 31, thanks to robust demand in each region and the lack of semiconductor supply constraints it had to endure in recent years.

Toyota's parent-only global sales rose 7.3% from a year earlier to 10.31 million units, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, while its output came to 9.97 million units, up 9.2% on the year.

The world's largest automaker by volume, however, saw its sales and production fall in March amid fierce competition in China, the world's largest auto market.

Toyota's global sales in March slid 2.1% from a year earlier to 897,251 units, and its output declined 10.3% to 807,026 units.

Its global battery electric vehicle sales in the year to March jumped more than threefold to 116,654 units.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • More than just a bowl of noodles, ramen in Japan is an experience and a tourist attraction

    Spicy, steaming, slurpy ramen might be everyone’s favorite Japanese food. In Tokyo, long lines circle around blocks, and waiting an hour for your ramen is normal. Often cooked right before your eyes behind dingy counters, the noodle dish starts here at around 1,000 yen ($6.50), and comes in various flavors and local versions.

  • BHP to reshape copper market with Anglo bid

    London-listed miner Anglo American said on Thursday it had received an all-share buyout proposal from BHP Group, a deal that would make the world's biggest listed miner also the largest producer of copper globally. The deal, if agreed, would also trigger further transactions in the global mining industry, which has seen a flurry of mergers and acquisitions as companies look to raise exposure to metals deemed critical to the energy transition. Big read through for other copper producers clearly the global consolidation is on.

  • Battery Stocks’ Rally in India May Extend After $2 Billion Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in India’s battery maker stocks this month looks poised to extend amid optimism over further collaborations with foreign vehicle manufacturers. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive

  • Morning Bid: Gearing up for the tech roller-coaster ride

    Tech stocks are yet again set to sway the wider markets after a lacklustre forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms sparked a broad sell-off across regions. Asian tech stocks followed suit and were down 2%, with tech heavy Taiwan and South Korean stocks both down 1%. Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas SA and Barclays Plc are due to report their earnings and the focus will be on their net interest margin especially with interest rates in Europe and UK priced to fall in the second half of the year.

  • Apple loses top spot in China market with shipments down 6.6% in Q1, data shows

    Honor and Huawei were tied for the top spot, with Honor's market share rising to 17.1% and Huawei's share climbing to 17%, IDC said, while the iPhone maker's market share fell to 15.6%. The IDC declares a statistical tie when the difference between the share of revenue or shipments between two or more vendors is 0.1% or less. "Apple's price promotions in the quarter were unable to mitigate the impact of the intense competition from Android players," Arthur Guo, senior research analyst at IDC China said in the report.

  • Axiata, Sinar Mas closer to $3.5 billion telco merger in Indonesia, Bloomberg says

    The companies plan to merge their Indonesian units, PT XL Axiata and PT Smartfren, and are currently discussing the structure of a deal which could involve a mix of cash and shares, Bloomberg News said on Thursday. A non-binding agreement may be reached in the coming months, allowing the companies to continue negotiations and carry out due diligence, the report said, adding that there was no guarantee that a deal would go through.

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik Tops IPO Goal to Raise $736 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity firm Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., is raising $736 million in its initial public offering priced above a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta

  • Chipotle blows by earnings estimates as resilient foot traffic, margin expansion boost Q1 results

    Chipotle posted another strong quarter against a difficult macro backdrop.

  • XPeng CEO says its software, AI upgrades to enter 'super fast cycle'

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng on Thursday said its software and artificial intelligence training upgrades will enter a "super fast cycle" from May, and that it hopes use of its platform will expand to other Asian countries and Europe. He Xiaopeng, founder and CEO of the automaker backed by Germany's Volkswagen, said software will be refreshed with upgrades every two months, in comments made at a press conference on the opening day of the Beijing auto show. "This year, I believe XPeng will far surpass all of China's autonomous driving technology rivals," he said.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo