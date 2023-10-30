Toyota, Honda, and BMW among 937,400 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week for more than 937,000 vehicles, including nearly 751,000 Toyota Highlander SUVs for issues with mounting tabs on vehicles' bumpers.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Oct. 21-Oct. 28.

Toyota recall: Highlander SUVs

Toyota is recalling 751,000 of its 2020-2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles because of an issue with the SUVs' front lower bumper covers. The covers are made of resin that are connected with mounting tabs can cause them to detach from the vehicle while it's moving, Toyota said in a news release.

Dealers will inspect the upper and lower front bumper cover mounting tabs. If no damage is found, dealers will install retention hardware with an improved design free of charge, Toyota said. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower front bumper cover and install retention hardware free of charge. Owners will be notified by December. Customers can call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

Honda Civic recall: Incorrectly assembled steering racks

Honda is recalling 176,410 of its 2022-2024 Civic 4-door and 5-door sedans because if the vehicle got a power steering rack replacement, the steering rack may have been put together incorrectly. This can cause the tire to rub against the lower suspension or tie rod end and possibly result in tire damage, which can increase the risk of a crash or injury according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will conduct a complimentary inspection of the electric power steering rack and replace it if needed. Notification letters for owners are scheduled to be sent out on Dec. 4. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall identification number for this action by Honda is YFW.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Honda Civic

BMW recall

BMW is recalling 9,211 of its 2023-2024 740i, 740i xDrive, 760i xDrive, i7 eDrive50, i7 xDrive60, i7 M70, 2024 750e xDrive, 530i, 530i xDrive, i5 eDrive40, and i5 M60 vehicles because the ground connection and the steering wheel may have not been linked correctly. This will lead to a malfunction of the hands-on detection system. When the hands-on detection system system fails to notice when the driver's hands are not on the wheel then the emergency stopping assistance system will not work, which can increase the risk of a crash according to a report by NHTSA.

Dealers will offer a inspection at no-cost. If needed, they will re-establish the ground connection. Notification letters to owners will be sent on Dec. 8. If you have any questions, you can get in touch with BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 740i, 740i xDrive

2023-2024 760i xDrive

2023-2024 i7 eDrive50, i7 xDrive60

2023-2024 i7 M70

2024 750e xDrive

2024 530i, 530i xDrive

2024 i5 eDrive40

2024 i5 M60

Ferrari recall: SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider hybrid

Ferrari is recalling 614 of its 2022-2024 SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider hybrid electric vehicles because the turbocharger oil delivery pipe may have been incorrectly put together. This can cause an oil leak and increase the risk of an fire, according to a NHTSA report.

Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until dealers can replace the turbocharger oil delivery pipes at no-cost. Letters are supposed to go out on Dec. 16. Customers can contact Ferrari at 1-201-816-2668. The recall number is RC 86.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale; SF90 Spider hybrid EV

Jaguar recall: I-PACE SUVs

Jaguar is recalling 199 of its 2019-2023 I-PACE vehicles because the repair of the high-voltage battery may not have been completed correctly under a previous recall (23V-369). The battery can overheat, which can increase the risk of the fire, according to a NHTSA report.

Owners should park their vehicles away from any structures outside up to 30 days after the repair is completed. Dealers will perform a cost-free update of the battery energy control module software. Letters for owners will be sent out on Dec. 15, 2023. Any questions or concerns should be directed to Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. The recall reference number is H459.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2023 Jaguar I-PACE

