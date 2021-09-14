U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.19
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,691.59
    -178.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.69
    +1.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.59
    -19.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2740
    -0.0500 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6510
    -0.3440 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,913.98
    +2,746.15 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.05
    +32.31 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.26
    -42.17 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Toyota Motor and Honda are urging legislators to reject a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles that are built in the United States.

The proposal – which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress – would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.

“The current [bill] draft makes the objective of accelerating the deployment of electrified vehicles secondary by discriminating against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize,” Toyota said in a letter to lawmakers. “This is unfair, it is wrong, and we ask you to reject this blatantly biased proposal.”

The automaker further said that the bill favors the wealthy – people that may not need public funds to purchase an electric vehicle. There is a means testing provision in the bill, that would limit access to the credit to individuals making an adjusted income of up to $400,000, or households that make up to $800,000. Whether to set an income cap – and what that income cap should be – has been a major point of contention between Congressional Democrats and Republicans.

The bill also received criticism from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said on Twitter that it was “written by Ford/UAW lobbyists, as they make their electric car in Mexico. Not obvious how this serves American taxpayers.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would be the first such increase to the up to $7,500 tax credit for EVs since it was put into effect over a decade ago. The bill would also do away with a stipulation that exempts vehicles made by OEMs that have sold over 200,000 EVs from the credit, meaning that General Motor and Tesla cars would once again be eligible.

The bill did receive praise from GM, Ford Motor and Stellantis, three major automakers with workforces represented by the United Auto Workers union. The UAW also supports the proposal.

It’s being considered Tuesday by the House Ways and Means Committee. The expanded credit just one part of a massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that’s currently being debated by Congress and that includes a whole slew of socially progressive proposals meant to target education, healthcare, and climate change.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Continues to Electrify the EV Market

    With the big push towards electric vehicles, traditional car makers have also pursued an aggressive portfolio transformation. Amidst intense competition in the electric vehicle industry, there are bound to be winners and losers. Ford (F) seems like one company that’s positioned to survive and grow, with big investments in the electric vehicle segment. A revival in the company’s business is already indicated by the stock price trend. F stock is higher by 83% in the last 12 months. (See F stock ch

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Tesla gets patent for laser beam windshield wipers, pew-pew

    Tesla has one simple request, and that is to have cars that have frickin' laser beams attached to their hoods. As Electrek discovered, Tesla successfully obtained the patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week. The patent goes on to describe the system as comprising "a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle," debris detection circuitry, and control circuitry calibrated to limit the laser from going past the thickness of the glass and to "mitigate a risk of damage to different in-vehicle components beneath the region on the glass article."

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

    Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some previous investors, DeepRoute.ai said in a statement. The investment comes as automakers and technology firms are ploughing in billions of dollars into autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many see as the future of mobility.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Exits India Amid August Sales Slump

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Speeding Dodge Charger Flips Chevy Silverado

    This is what happens when Mopar meets GM…

  • Man Killed In 'Freak Accident' At McDonald's Drive-Thru Window

    The horrifying incident was picked up on a surveillance camera.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • We're souping up our rides. The neighbors are furious

    A shortage of affordable cars and trucks has driven record aftermarket sales of parts to make old rides faster, flashier and sometimes much louder.

  • Theft ring spanning several states targets St. Matthews car dealerships

    Theft ring spanning several states targets St. Matthews car dealerships

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Has One Very Big Problem

    Taylor Hill/Getty“You’re grounded” is the last thing an airplane manufacturer wants to hear from the FAA.And it’s no less alarming to airline passengers. It can mean discovering that an airplane you have just flown has suddenly been found too dangerous to fly.The most serious example of that came in March, 2019, when one of the most universally flown jets, the Boeing 737MAX, was grounded after a second fatal crash in less than five months, killing 346 people. That grounding lasted nearly two yea

  • Volvo-based Futuricum electric truck sets Guinness range record

    There is a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. Swiss-based firm Futuricum built a Volvo-based delivery truck that drove for 683 miles on a closed test track. Although the prototype used to set the record has reportedly been in regular service on Swiss roads since early 2021, the record was set on a 1.7-mile high-speed oval operated by Continental near Hanover, Germany.

  • Sinema enters Biden’s $3.5T budget battle armed with her own spreadsheets

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is negotiating the size and scope of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: While Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is getting attention for balking at a $3.5 trillion top-line price tag, Sinema's accountant-like focus on the bottom line will be equally important to winning the votes of them and other key Democrats.Get marke

  • Car of the Week: This 2019 Morgan Plus 4 Is a Rarity That’s Also a Riot to Drive

    One of very few examples in the US, the underrated convertible is available for nearly six figures through Morgan West.

  • VW Will Update Your ID Over-the-Air

    VW has just rolled out the first of its over-the-air updates to its electric cars, following Tesla's example in this sphere. Here's what it's changed.

  • 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Review | Still shining bright

    You may not be able to get your hands on a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette for anywhere close to sticker price in today’s markup-heavy car economy, but taken for its amiable MSRP, the C8 Corvette is still the performance bargain of the century. There’s no other car at the Corvette’s price point that can match its performance and usability. The next closest all-round package that legitimately goes toe-to-toe with the Corvette is the Porsche 911.

  • Chinese tech giant Baidu begins publicly testing Apollo Go robotaxis in Shanghai

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu has begun publicly testing its Apollo Go robotaxi mobile platform in Shanghai, marking the company's continued expansion of its footprint in China. While Baidu says its robotaxis have achieved Level 4 capabilities, a human safety operator will be present during all rides, which are open to the public as of Sunday, in order to comply with local regulations. Shanghai's fleet will be made up of Baidu's electric Hongqi EVs, its fourth generation autonomous vehicles produced with FAW.

  • Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against nearly half of American autoworkers who do not belong to a union and called on lawmakers to reject giving "exorbitant tax breaks" to wealthy buyers of high-priced cars and trucks. The bill, set to be taken up on Tuesday by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the parent of Chrysler - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in UAW-represented plants.