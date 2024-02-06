Toyota to invest $1.3 billion in Kentucky plant for electric and hybrid vehicles

Kentucky's prominence in the automotive industry has grown once again.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing has announced plans to increase investment at its Georgetown plant to $1.3 billion for battery electric vehicle, or BEV production. The additional investment announced Tuesday brings Toyota's total investment to nearly $10 billion since it came to Kentucky in 1988.

“You cannot think of the Bluegrass region and Scott County without thinking of Toyota,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message posted to YouTube Tuesday. “We are grateful that they continue to invest in our commonwealth and continue to set a standard for high-quality, well-paying jobs for our citizens. Thank you, Toyota, for yet another $1 billion-plus investment coming to Kentucky.”

The Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky is the largest facility for Toyota globally. In May, the company announced plans to build an all-new battery electric Toyota SUV starting in 2025, the Courier Journal previously reported. The May investment was valued at $591 million in future projects and an increased job retention commitment of 700 full-time employees.

The three-row SUV battery electric vehicles produced in the commonwealth will be Toyota's first U.S.-built BEV. Toyota also made an impact in Kentucky in 2006 when it made the Georgetown plant its first U.S. facility to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles.

Toyota identifies the Scott County plant as a key part of its global electrification strategy to provide a electric or hybrid versions of every vehicle model by 2025.

What is Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky?

Currently, TMMK employs 9,400 workers and has produced more than 12 million vehicles since operation started in the late 1980s. Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

“Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the Commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future," Beshear said in May.

The facility is the largest vehicle manufacturing plant globally for Toyota, producing the Toyota Camry, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, and vehicle parts including four-cylinder and V-6 engines, axels, steering components, and more.

"Toyota Kentucky set the standard for Toyota vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. and now we’re leading the charge with BEVs," Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky said in May.

Toyota officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

