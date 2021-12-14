U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,619.81
    -49.16 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,549.05
    -101.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,147.63
    -265.66 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.36
    -9.14 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    -0.97 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    -12.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.35 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4390
    +0.0150 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3236
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6880
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,978.73
    -330.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.60
    +6.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.93
    -2.51 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Toyota’s latest EV concepts include sports cars and a pickup

Kris Holt
·2 min read

Toyota now aims to roll out 30 electric vehicles by 2030, expanding on its plan to sell 15 fully electric models by 2025. It gave a taste of the future by previewing a broad range of EV concepts during a presentation.

Among those is a pickup, which could compete with the likes of Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T. As Autoblog notes, the Toyota Pickup EV looks very much like the Toyota Tacoma. As such, there could be an electric option for the next version of that pickup.

Toyota&#39;s concept for an electric pickup truck.
Toyota's concept for an electric pickup truck.

Other models include a Sports EV and an FJ Cruiser-style Compact Cruiser EV. There are commercial models too, such as the Micro Box and Mid Box. Toyota once again showed off the self-driving e-Palette, which was used to transport athletes during this year's Summer Olympic and Paralympic games. The company pulled them from use at the Paralympics after the EV hit a visually impaired athlete.

At the higher end of the spectrum, Toyota also revealed a lineup of Lexus electric EV concepts. It said the Electrified Sport should be able to go from 0-60 MPH in just over two seconds and have a range of about 435 miles. The brand also showed off an Electrified Sedan and Electrified SUV.

Lexus concepts for upcoming electric vehicles.
Lexus concepts for upcoming electric vehicles.

Although Toyota has now committed to spend around $70 billion on electrifying its vehicles, its medium-term projections for EVs are relatively conservative. It expects to sell around 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030, which is around a third of its current volume of vehicle sales.

By contrast, Volkswagen estimates that, by that time, half of its vehicle sales will be electric models, and by 2040, the majority of its sales in major markets will be EVs. After becoming an early leader in hybrid vehicle tech, Toyota is playing catchup with other automakers in the EV market, so making comparatively muted projections shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Meanwhile, Toyota recently announced plans to build a $1.29 billion EV battery factory in North Carolina by 2025. The company last month declined to join other automakers, including GM and Ford, in pledging to phase out fossil fuel-powered cars by 2040. However, Lexus plans to only sell EVs by 2035.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Shows Off 15 Electric Concepts at Once, Including an LFA-Inspired Supercar

    There's also a baby FJ Cruiser, a tiny MR2-like sports car, and what looks to be an electrified Tacoma.

  • Toyota to Plow $35 Billion Into Accelerating Electric Car Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. wants the world to know it’s serious about competing in the market for battery-based electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe world’s biggest carmaker is planning to invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) to supercharge its EV p

  • Toyota Previews a Baby Land Cruiser EV SUV

    This cute electric concept car is called the Compact Cruiser and looks like it could be a competitor to the Ford Bronco Sport.

  • Toyota Is Pushing Ahead With EVs. It’s a Risk for Tesla.

    After a slow start, the Japanese auto manufacturer signaled that it is going after a bigger slice of the electrical-vehicle market.

  • Boeing delivers 34 aircraft in November, picks up Southwest order

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday that it handed over 34 airplanes to carriers in November, while adding 109 jets to its 737 MAX order tally. The delivery tally - closely scrutinized by investors as deliveries generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis - compares with 27 planes in October, and seven in the year ago period when Boeing was in the throes of the 737 MAX safety crises. Again in November, Boeing failed to deliver its advanced carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, which remains mired in inspections and retrofits likely to keep the jets sidelined until April 2022. Boeing also turned over one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to Norway, Boeing said.

  • Elon Musk’s 5 Best Investments

    Read about some of the most important and impressive investments by Elon Musk, the engineer and technology superstar who has founded multiple businesses.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Plans To Boost Mach-E Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well. After a prolonged downtrend, Ford stock started kicking things into high gear in 2020.

  • Harley Surges on SPAC Deal to List Electric-Bike Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Mi

  • Better Buy: Nio or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Tesla

    Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took the electric vehicle (EV) industry by storm in 2020. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has blasted past a $1 trillion valuation, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has a market cap of over $60 billion despite being years away from profitability. Howard Smith (Nio): Tesla has proven to be a great company and a global leader in EV sales.

  • Elon Musk on electric vehicle competition: ‘I’m confident in the future of Tesla’

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman discusses Time selecting Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as their 'Person of the Year' and how Tesla is changing the auto industry.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Electric Today

    Shares of would-be Tesla killer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped out of the gate Monday, rising more than 6% in early trading before giving back about half those gains. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, though, Rivian stock was still up 2.7%. You can thank car industry publication MotorTrend for the boost. Echoing the famous Consumer Reports issue that scored Tesla's then-new Model S as the "best car" it had ever tested, MotorTrend had already declared the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck "the most remarkable pickup truck we've ever driven."

  • Rivian Stock: R1T Pickup Named 2022 MotorTrend Truck Of The Year

    The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup won the prestigious Golden Calipers award as MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for 2022. Rivian stock rose.

  • Daimler Reveals Chinese Partner Doubled Stake Years Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- When a Chinese billionaire became Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder in 2018, it caused quite a stir. Another Chinese investor took an even bigger stake the following year, the Mercedes-Benz maker just disclosed for the first time.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalDaimler announced Monday that BAIC Auto

  • Harley-Davidson's EV motorcycle unit LiveWire to go public via SPAC

    Harley-Davidson is taking its electric motorcycle division LiveWire public through a merger with a blank check company sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management. The agreement with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC) will preserve much of Harley-Davidson's ownership while giving LiveWire access to the capital that the public markets can provide and fold in Taiwanese motorcycle and sport vehicle manufacturer Kymco as a key partner.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As 737 Max Orders Climb?

    Boeing has faced a turbulent two years and issues continue as it recently reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss. Is Boeing stock a good buy now? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart. Boeing received 109 orders in November, all for its 737 Max aircraft.

  • Pilots declare mayday after frozen fluids in nose of plane disrupt flight

    The plane tried and failed twice to circle back to its departure point

  • Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

    The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry. The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes a nationwide network of charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them, including $63 million for Maryland. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities. Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, now pending in the Senate, includes a $7,500 tax credit to lower the cost of electric vehicles.

  • Rivian's first electric pickup truck, the $67,500 R1T, is MotorTrend's Truck of the Year

    Rivian started selling its debut electric pickup truck in September, beating giants like Tesla, Ford, and GM to the punch.

  • The Station: Intel eyes an IPO for Mobileye and how Elon influenced Autopilot

    One eye-popping item this week was the NYT's investigative piece on Tesla, Elon Musk and his influence on designing the company's Autopilot driver-assistance system. My lingering question, and one that comes up every time Tesla pushes the boundaries of safety, is will this be the time when regulators step in? The company has not yet initiated a voluntary recall, according to internal service documents the company distributed in late November, CNBC reported.

  • Kamala Harris targets 500,000 charging sites as Biden administration sticks to aggressive plan for EVs to replace 50% of auto sales

    The Biden administration thinks it can help "fast track" the uptake of electric vehicles in the U.S. by building 500,000 charging stations across the country.