New Toyota LC300 high output alternators available now for armored & specialty vehicle power upgrades

·2 min read

American Power Systems, Inc. has released four new high output alternator power upgrades for the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300).

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturer has developed 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators for both 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas (petrol) engines that install in the OEM mounting position for Toyota's latest version of its popular Land Cruiser platform. APS also offers the option for a high-idle controller to assist with output at vehicle idle.

American Power Systems, Inc. Logo
American Power Systems, Inc. Logo

Launched overseas by Toyota Motor Corporation in August 2021, the new all-terrain Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series. The Land Cruiser has a reputation for reliability, durability, and off-road performance, making it a popular transportation choice in rugged environments.

"As security or defense vehicles, various Toyota platforms are often up-fitted with armor and/or special equipment that allows end-users to stay connected, collect information and even perform silent watch activities. However, all of this equipment adds to the vehicle's weight and creates current draw that OEM systems cannot meet," said Amy Lank, APS President & CEO. "These new high-output alternators can withstand the harshest environments to deliver stable, dependable power needed to make these vehicles mission-ready and enable end-users to stay safe and connected in the field."

APS has a long history of developing rugged high-output OE replacement alternators for multiple Toyota platforms, including for previous Land Cruiser series, Hilux, Fortuner, Tacoma, Tundra, Hi Ace and Regius, among others. Clients use its high-output alternators to energize equipment such as anti-IED jammers, communication systems, satellite equipment, cooling systems, and more across multiple vehicle platforms.

In addition to the TLC 300 Series, APS' 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators are compatible replacement alternators for the 2022 Lexus LX600 & LX500D. For technical specifications, please visit the APS blog.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

 

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.

