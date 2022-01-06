U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Toyota Material Handling Introduces 22 New Electric Models in Historic Product Launch

·4 min read

Largest Launch in Company History Gives Toyota the Industry's Most Complete Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ind., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is elevating its position as the industry's most innovative manufacturer of material handling products and warehousing solutions with the largest product launch in the company's history.

Toyota Material Handling announced the release of 22 new electric products as part of the company's growing portfolio of world-class material handling products and solutions.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company and our customers," said Bill Finerty, TMH President and CEO. "Never before has the global supply chain endured such challenges as those we presently face. Warehouses and distribution centers everywhere need material handling equipment that can help them keep pace with the speed of commerce. This historic product release puts Toyota in a position to lift up customers with the material handling solutions they need to be successful in today's demanding market."

Toyota's historic product introduction includes a range of new warehousing solutions, including 12 new reach truck models – giving Toyota the industry's most expansive reach truck lineup. The new reach truck models address modern warehousing challenges by offering customers tailored solutions for narrow aisles, and different picking and putaway needs. The expanded lineup includes four different operator compartments; 24V, 36V and 48V models; a Multidirectional model for handling long loads in narrow aisles; High-Capacity models with a maximum fork height of 45 feet; as well as three Moving Mast Reach Truck models to fit unique applications – such as cold storage and indoor/outdoor use.

Toyota Material Handling also added a Low Level Order Picker and Furniture Order Picker, along with Enclosed End Rider and Stand-Up Rider pallet jacks to its industry-leading product lineup to stay at the forefront of a significant shift taking place in the industry.

"When our customers speak, we listen," said Tony Miller, TMH Senior Vice President of Operations, Engineering and Strategic Planning. "Our customers have been asking for specific and sustainable solutions that get the job done. The comprehensive group of products and solutions featured in this historic release represent Toyota's finest engineering and capture the true spirit of collaborative design and function, with all the options, features and versatility our customers need to optimize their operations and meet their strategic initiatives."

To round out the company's unprecedented product launch, TMH introduced four electric pneumatic forklift models, available in capacities ranging from 3,000-17,500 pounds, to provide customers with options that combine strength and versatility while helping address sustainability objectives.

The new product lineup demonstrates Toyota's responsiveness to the growing demand for durable, reliable, energy efficient products with greater versatility and seamless operation across all applications and environments. Nearly 70 percent of material handling products sold in 2021 were electric, and that shift is expected to continue in the years to come. Toyota remains committed to its Vision 2030 goal of significantly reducing the company's carbon footprint.

"Material handling operations are being influenced by multiple mega trends, and we believe this historic product launch will provide our customers with the solutions they need to meet increasing throughput demands," said Jaksa Pejnovic, TMH Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Consumer buying behaviors are forcing new warehousing strategies to keep up with the explosion of SKUs and the rapid rate of change. We strongly believe the introduction of all of these great new models will help us stay ahead of the industry's rapid electrification transformation by providing our customers with solutions for any material handling challenge."

The entire product lineup is backed by Toyota's industry-leading nationwide dealer network, Toyota 360 Support and service guarantee, plus the unparalleled reputation and quality inherent in products manufactured with the world-renowned Toyota Production System (TPS), Toyota Lean Management, and Toyota's Five "S" System (5S). These elements, combined with Toyota's System of Active Stability (SAS) technology and all-new Smart Environment Sensor (SEnS) pedestrian detection system, provide customers with confidence in the operational safety of their equipment.

Learn more about the power, productivity and versatility of these new models in Toyota Material Handling's growing lineup of electric forklifts at ToyotaForklift.com.

About Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota's commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.

CONTACT

Lisa Van Hook
The Communications Group
501-425-8092
Lvanhook@comgroup.com

Justin Albers
Toyota Material Handling
812-350-9739
Justin.Albers@toyotatmh.com

(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Material Handling)
(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Material Handling)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-material-handling-introduces-22-new-electric-models-in-historic-product-launch-301455805.html

SOURCE Toyota Material Handling

