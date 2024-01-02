Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Ford among 1.2 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including nearly 1 million Toyota vehicles and more than 79,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles for a fuel pump issue.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Sunday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Jan. 1.

Toyota recall for air bag issues

Toyota is recalling 999,901 vehicles for risk of a short circuit of the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor, which could prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying, the NHTSA announced.

Dealers will inspect and replace the OCS sensor for free, and notification letters will be sent to vehicle owners Feb. 4, 2024. The recall was initially announced by Toyota on Dec. 20 before being published by the NHTSA later in the month. Read more here.

Recalled vehicles:

Avalon (2020 - 2021)

Avalon Hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Camry (2020 - 2022)

Camry Hybrid (2020 - 2022)

Corolla (2020 - 2021)

RAV4 (2020 - 2021)

RAV4 Hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Lexus ES250 (2021)

Lexus ES300H (2020 - 2022)

Lexus ES350 (2020 - 2021)

Lexus RX350 (2020 - 2021)

Highlander (2020 - 2021)

Highlander Hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Sienna Hybrid (2021)

Mercedes-Benz recall: Fuel pump may shutdown

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 79,676 various 2021-2024 vehicles because the fuel pump may shutdown, causing a loss of drive power, which can increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.Dealers will replace the fuel pump, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 23V-445.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL43

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz C300

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz E350

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz G550

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2022-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz S500

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz S580

2022-2023 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

2022-2023 Mercedes-Maybach S580

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63.

Mercedes-Benz recall for possible fuel, oil leak

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 7 of its 2023 GLC 300, 2024 GLE 350, and GLE 450 SUVs equipped with an M254 engine because it could have an inadequate seal. That could allow fuel and oil to leak onto the road, creating a hazard for other road users and increasing the risk of a crash, plus the leaks in the presence of hot engine components can increase the risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the high-pressure fuel pump, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 19, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 450

Kia Sorento recall for engine issue

Kia is recalling 79,812 of its 2011 Sorento SUVs because an engine compartment fire can occur while driving, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will install Knock Sensor Detection System (KSDS) software and replace the engine as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC291.

Recalled vehicles:

2011 Kia Sorento

Toyota recall to fix air bag issue

Toyota is recalling 12,575 of its 2022-2023 Corolla Cross SUVs that were previously inspected at a dealership under recall 23V-384 because the instrument panel may have been produced without the required perforation. This could result in the front-passenger air bag not deploying properly, which can increase the risk of injury during a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Vehicles inspected under the previous recall will need to return to the dealership for additional inspection. Dealers will inspect and replace the instrument panel as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 4, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TA16.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross subcompact SUV.

Ford truck recall for deactivated air bag risk

Ford is recalling 17,970 of its 2023 F-150 and Ford SD F250, F350, F450, F550, and F600 trucks because the steering wheel clock spring may have an insufficient weld, causing a loss of electrical connection to the driver's frontal air bag and deactivating it. If the air bag does not deploy during a crash, it increases the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the clock spring as necessary, free of charge. Interim owner notifications explaining the safety risk are scheduled to be mailed Jan. 8, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated in the second quarter of 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-250 SD

2023 Ford F-350 SD

2023 Ford F-450 SD

2023 Ford F-550 SD

2023 Ford F-600 SD

Bombardier motorcycle recall: Mirror lens may detach

Bombardier is recalling 1,149 of its 2023 Can-Am F3 and F3-S motorcycles because the rearview mirror lens may dislodge from the housing, which can decrease rear visibility for the driver and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will install new mirror assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are to be mailed Jan. 22, 2024. Owners may contact BRP customer service at 1-888-272-9222. Bombardier's number for this recall is Bulletin 2023-9. This recall is an expansion of Recall 23V-053.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Bombardier Can-Am Spyder F3

Bombardier motorcycle recall for fuel pump failure

Bombardier is recalling 10,969 of its 2019-2023 Can-Am Ryker motorcycles because a fuel pump failure can cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 22, 2024. Owners may contact Bombardier customer service at 1-888-272-9222. Bombardier's number for this recall is Bulletin 2023-10.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2023 Bombardier Can-Am Ryker

BMW convertible recall: Fix to prevent oil leak

BMW recalling 5 of its 2024 BMW 430i convertibles because the cylinder head cover may develop cracks, resulting in oil leaking into engine compartment. An oil leak in the presence of an ignition source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the cylinder head cover as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW 430i

Hyundai recall: Battery cables could cause short circuit

Hyundai is recalling 10,984 of its 2024 Kona SUVs because the 12-volt battery cables may chafe against the engine control module bracket and short circuit during a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will install sheathing over the wiring, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 23, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 252.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Hyundai Kona

Jaguar recalls Range Rover Sport SUVs for rear light issue

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 4,347 of its 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUVs because moisture may accumulate in the right-side tailgate and body mounted lights, which can cause the right-side exterior vehicle lights, including the brake, outer marker, reversing, and turn indicator lights to fail to illuminate. Lack of those rear right-side lights can decrease visibility and increase the risk of a rear end collision, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the right-side tailgate and body mounted lights, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N830.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Jaguar recalls Land Rover SUVs for body panel concerns

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 29 of its 2024 Land Rover Range Rover and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUVs because the body panels may not be bonded properly. This reduced structural strength may not adequately protect passengers, increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, the fuel system may be damaged during a crash, causing a fuel leak and increasing the risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will install two rivets and apply sealant, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N837.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

GM recall: Chevrolet and GMC SUV doors may open

General Motors is recalling 265 of its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, Blazer EV, Equinox, and GMC Terrain SUVs because the door strikers may fracture, resulting in the door opening unexpectedly and increase the risk of injury or a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace all four door strikers and attaching bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 5, 2024. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N232429911.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

2024 GMC Terrain

GM recalls 2014 compacts for air bag issue

General Motors is recalling 20,712 of its 2014 Buick Verano and Chevrolet Cruze compact cars because the left and/or right-side roof-rail air bag inflators (RRAB) may rupture at the inflator weld joint. This can cause a partial inflation where one or more sections of the inflator may enter or exit the vehicle, potentially injuring a person in or around the vehicle, the company said in a NHTSA report. This recall is an expansion of Recall 23V-674.

Dealers will replace the left and/or right-side RRAB modules as necessary, free of charge. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 5, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300 and Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N232425640.

Recalled vehicles:

2014 Buick Verano

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Nissan recall: Fix needed for power steering unit

Nissan is recalling 5 of its 2024 Altima vehicles because the bolts connecting the electronic power steering unit to the steering rack may loosen, which can cause a loss of steering control or steering lock-up and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the steering gear assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC997.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Nissan Altima

