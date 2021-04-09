U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

Toyota's new Mirai and Lexus LS models come with Advanced Drive assistance tech

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Toyota has launched Advanced Drive, a new driver assistance technology, with the latest Toyota Mirai and Lexus LS vehicles. Advanced Drive is capable of Level 2 autonomy and can free the driver from operating the accelerator, brakes and even the steering wheel — under certain traffic conditions and with the driver's supervision, that is. It was designed for highway driving only, and like other available assistance technologies today, it doesn't have full self-driving capabilities yet. 

Advanced Drive uses data from the vehicle's telescopic camera and LiDAR, as well as information from high-precision maps to detect other vehicles in the same lane. So long as a driver sets the destination in the navigation system, the technology will be able to assess situations and make decisions when it comes to changing lanes, maintaining distance from other vehicles, navigating lane splits and overtaking other vehicles. It can make sure to maintain a larger distance from trucks and other big vehicles, for instance, and decelerate early when merging lanes. When changing lanes, it confirms the status of nearby vehicles and the road conditions first before asking for the driver's approval to move to its destination.

Toyota
Toyota

The system also uses a camera to check on the driver. A buzzer would issue a warning, the seatbelt would vibrate and the heads-up display would flash if the system detects signs of sleepiness or inattentiveness. If there's a lack of response from the driver, the system can gradually slow the car down, open the doors and call for assistance. In case there's a possibility of collision, the technology can warn the driver using the heads-up display and the buzzer. However, it can also apply the brakes and assist evasive action if there's a high likelihood that the collision would occur.

Advanced Drive makes it debut with the new Lexus LS that came out in Japan on April 8th, 2021 and the new Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle that'll be available on April 12th. Toyota has also confirmed that the 2022 Lexus LS will be the first vehicle in the US lineup with the Advanced Drive technology. As Autoblog notes, these are the first Toyota models that are capable of receiving over-the-air updates, which the automaker will use to deliver new features for the driver assistance tech.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Housing-Bubble Fear Spurs Canada to Weigh Tighter Mortgage Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s bank regulator is proposing tighter mortgage qualification rules to make it more difficult for home buyers to secure financing, a move aimed at cooling the nation’s booming real-estate market.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it will setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for uninsured mortgages. Home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.“Sound residential mortgage underwriting is always important for the safety and stability of financial institutions,” Jeremy Rudin, head of the Ottawa-based agency, said in a statement. “Today it is more important than ever.”The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.The Canadian Real Estate Association calculates prices are up 17% nationally over the past 12 months. Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay lauded the regulator’s move.“I’m encouraged that that is an implementable, short-term policy that does withdraw some borrowers who are stretching themselves too much with low rates into too large of a house,” McKay said on BNN Bloomberg television.The tighter qualification restrictions will reduce the buying power of households by about 4.5%, according to estimates by Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia.OSFI said housing market conditions “have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk,” forcing regulators to take “proactive action.” The regulator said it will revisit the calibration of the qualifying rate at least once a year to ensure it remains appropriate. The plan is to implement the changes on June 1, after consultations.In the meantime, it’s watching how banks handle the increased mortgage demand. “We are looking for heightened vigilance from lenders on collateral management, income verification, and debt servicing,” Rudin said at a news conference. “We will also be monitoring for institutions extending amortization periods and increasing debt servicing limits.”The move impacts the uninsured mortgage space that is overseen by OSFI. The federal government is in charge of mortgage qualification for insured mortgages. There was no indication in the statement that the government planned to follow the move, and requests for comment from the finance department weren’t immediately returned.One unintended consequence could be to temporarily accelerate the market as buyers rush in before the changes are implemented.“We may well see an even hotter spring housing market as a consequence to OSFI’s move,” Holt said by email. “We’ll get more pulled-forward demand.”Paul Taylor, head of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group, said he’s skeptical the move will make much of a difference given high levels of investors entering the market who won’t be impacted.“Even with these measures in place I don’t think you’re going to see the housing market really calm down,” Taylor said.(Updates with Rudin comment in 10th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show the changes apply to uninsured mortgages.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after record-setting session, with S&P 500 pacing toward weekly gain

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening at the end of a technology-led session on Wall Street, with Big Tech shares propelling the broader market to another record high.

  • Firms Are Betting That Europe’s Offices Have a Long Future Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Firms are betting on the long-term future of Europe’s offices as vaccine rollouts entice workers back to city centers.AXA IM Alts, part of AXA Investment Managers, has raised about 800 million euros ($949 million) from investors in Asia, the U.S. and Europe to develop offices and homes, according to a statement Thursday. The asset manager will target flexible offices in the U.K., France and Germany as firms adapt their working practices in the wake of the pandemic.“Whilst the office sector has been characterized by uncertainty around future occupier need, it will remain an essential amenity for businesses to attract talent and we expect to see increased demand for CBD locations,” said Ian Chappell, head of development and value-added funds at AXA IM Alts.British Land Co. said Thursday that it had rented out almost a third of a major City of London redevelopment four years ahead of its scheduled completion, in a further boost for the capital’s office market.Real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has agreed to take 134,000 square feet (12,450 square meters) of space at 1 Broadgate in the heart of the financial district. The building will house Chicago-based JLL’s flagship U.K. office upon its expected completion in 2025.The deals contrast with fears that companies and their employees will opt to spend less time in the office even after lockdown restrictions ease across the continent, with many firms vowing to slash their real estate footprint. Still, offices topped the list of targets for more than a third of real estate investors surveyed by CBRE Group Inc. last month, with London the most popular destination for those looking to Europe.“1 Broadgate will be central to our plan as we recognise the importance that offices play in collaboration, innovation and fostering culture and wellbeing,” Stephanie Hyde, JLL’s head of U.K. and Ireland, said in the statement.Bloomberg reported last month that British Land were also in talks to lease about 300,000 square feet of office space at 1 Broadgate to law firm Allen & Overy, according to people familiar with the negotiations. That would be the biggest office lease signed in London since the onset of the pandemic.AXA’s bet on flexible office space comes as financial firms such as Grant Thornton UK LLP are finding from surveys that the vast majority of their workers would like to spend more than half their time working remotely. Rival firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is giving its employees Friday summer afternoons off this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trip.com Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion Hong Kong Second Listing

  • Russia Mulls Steel Measures to Combat Rising Construction Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is looking at introducing measures to cool a rally in steel prices to the highest in more than a decade and support the construction industry, people familiar with the matter said.One option may include a mechanism that could be used to tax sales over a certain price to provide funds to aid the construction sector, according to two people familiar with government discussions. Such a move has been proposed by the Industry Ministry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Wednesday that he doesn’t see a formula-based export tax as necessary or feasible because it may lead to some steel-product shortages, according to Interfax. Although some ministries have pushed for such a tax, it makes more sense to support steelmakers’ customers, the newswire cited him as saying.The Economy Ministry, which plays a role in setting taxes, will take part in discussions of tax code changes, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg.Steel prices have climbed to the highest since 2008 as the global market recovered from the coronavirus crisis and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. While that’s generating big profits for Russian producers, it’s also worrying the government. Inflation fears prompted the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 last month and officials to enact crop-export restrictions and cap some food prices.Russia’s steel industry has a strong lobbying voice, so “any tough and painful regulations of the sector seem unlikely,” said Kirill Chuyko, an analyst at BCS Global Markets. “Still, given that Russia is more and more turning to regulations of different fields, the risk that some mild measures will be applied to the steel sector exists.”Other options for regulating steel prices include introducing a minimum amount that must be sold in the domestic market, the people said. RBC newswire earlier reported that officials have discussed setting up so-called indicative prices for products that affect construction prices.Spokespeople for the Industry Ministry, as well as major Russian producers Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel PJSC, Novolipetsk Steel PJSC, Severstal PJSC and Evraz Plc, declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest CLO Buyer Plots Return, Joining BofA and Pimco in Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the biggest whales in collateralized loan obligations are returning to the $900 billion market after spending much of last year on the sidelines, a shift that could make one of Wall Street’s biggest credit machines run even hotter.Japan’s Norinchukin Bank, formerly the biggest buyer in the CLO market, has begun looking at deals again, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Wells Fargo & Co., absent for much of 2020, is back. Fidelity Investments has already upped its holdings in pursuit of higher yields. And Bank of America Corp., previously just an occasional buyer in the market, has purchased billions of dollars of the bonds and plans to add more.The return of big players is an important step in the resurgence of the CLO market, which had been in the doldrums for much of last year. Investor demand for these securities translates to more money flowing into leveraged loans, the raw material that is packaged into CLOs. That inflow can help private equity firms finance more -- and potentially riskier -- leveraged buyouts. It helps business owners borrow to extract dividends from their companies. It can also fuel the kind of excess in corporate lending that regulators have been warning about for years.But CLOs came out of the pandemic without the mass downgrades that investors had feared, a performance that has helped fuel a resurgence in demand for them and their relatively high yields. Bank of America has set up a program to steadily purchase top-rated CLOs, according to people with knowledge of the matter who aren’t authorized to speak publicly. According to Morgan Stanley research, Bank of America had just $80 million of CLOs at the end of last year.Norinchukin Bank, often referred to as Nochu, held $73 billion of CLOs at its peak, multiples of what any other institution had. But the bank has been largely absent from buying new CLOs since 2019, when Japanese authorities clamped down on purchases of the instruments. The bank’s holdings have been dropping since late that year. That trend accelerated this year because many CLOs refinanced or reset their liabilities, and Nochu was often replaced as an investor in the process, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A representative for the bank declined to comment.JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo -- which have long been among the largest buyers of CLOs -- have also increased their holdings this year, according to other people with knowledge of the matter. (JPMorgan had $29 billion of the securities at the end of last year, while Wells Fargo had $25 billion, according to Morgan Stanley.) Smaller banks including PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank also heightened their investments.“The pendulum has swung dramatically,” said Lauren Basmadjian, head of the U.S. loans and structured credit business at Carlyle Group Inc. “A lot of investors who were absent back in 2020 returned in size.”Pacific Investment Management Co., Blackstone Group Inc. and Fidelity have been buying more of the instruments, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Pimco is adding on risk, shifting from the shorter-dated AAA bonds that accounted for most of its purchases in 2019 to 2020 to buying securities with a range of ratings, according to one of the people. State Street Corp. has also begun to purchase European CLOs.Deploying DepositsAsset managers sold more than $108 billion of U.S. CLOs in the first quarter, counting refinancings, resets, and reissues, setting a new quarterly record. Until now, many of the buyers kicking up their allocations have been from the U.S.For banks, demand is being driven by the massive amount of deposits they’ve received during the pandemic as low interest rates have expanded the money supply. Lenders in the U.S. banking system had $17.8 trillion of deposits as of the end of December, a surge of more than $3 trillion from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.Much of this money isn’t being lent out, forcing banks to invest in securities instead. A Morgan Stanley research team led by Charlie Wu expects reserves held at the U.S. central bank to expand by another $2 trillion this year.“The big news is that the U.S. banks have stepped up and some have returned,” said Dagmara Michalczuk, a portfolio manager at Tetragon Credit Partners. “It’s been the marginal, incremental buying from new and returning investors stepping in that is making the difference.”Many investors are coming back to the CLO market after sitting out for much of 2020, when money managers feared that the pandemic would trigger a wave of ratings downgrades for loans, decimating the value of riskier parts of collateralized loan obligations. Those rating cuts never really came, and now the economy is in recovery mode, resulting in more CLO upgrades than downgrades.Supply IndigestionThe sheer volume of securities that CLO managers are producing now, both from new sales and from refinancing existing transactions, appears to have overwhelmed the increased appetite of investors. Risk premiums on AAA rated portions of CLOs, known as the discount margins, have edged higher, averaging around 1.08 percentage point as of Wednesday compared with 1.03 percentage point in mid-February, according to Palmer Square CLO data compiled by Bloomberg.“The fact that spreads are marginally wider and not significantly wider really speaks to the all the demand brought on by the Fed’s keeping rates low,” said Dave Preston, head of structured credit research at AGL Credit Management.Most market participants see that slowdown as a blip, and there is a swelling pipeline of upcoming deals.“It’s fairly common to take a pause and reevaluate at the end of the first quarter,” said David Moffitt, co-head of Investcorp’s US credit management business. “I don’t see this as a rotation out of the CLO asset class. I see this more as a pause in the pipeline.”CLOs continue to offer more yield relative to investment-grade corporate bonds. A company bond rated in the A tier, or four to six levels above junk, averages a risk premium of around 0.7 percentage point, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, or about 0.38 percentage point less than a AAA rated CLO. And CLOs tend to carry floating rates, meaning their yields will rise as the Federal Reserve hikes.Strong CLO issuance has translated to greater sales of leveraged loans. Companies priced more than $145 billion of leveraged loans in the first three months of 2021, including new loans and refinancings, the highest quarterly level since at least 2013.In addition to Nochu’s planned return to CLOs, Japanese firms including Japan Post and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are also continuing to invest, or increasing their investments. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has begun buying European CLOs recently, after previously focusing mainly on the U.S. market for the securities. The return of the nation’s investors to the market is a key variable for how strong demand will be in the future.“If Japanese banks come back into the fray it will be a game changer for AAA spreads,” said Nikunj Gupta, head of European new issue CLOs at Deutsche Bank in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trouble for Won With Samsung’s Huge Dividend Hitting in April

    (Bloomberg) -- A bumper payout from Samsung Electronics Co. could spell trouble for the won this month.Dividend payments to foreign investors -- which typically pressure the currency in April -- are expected to more than double this month to 10.5 trillion won ($9.4 billion) from a year ago, according to Bloomberg’s calculations based on company filings and data from the Korea Exchange. This is mainly due to a special cash handout from Samsung Electronics.The headwinds risk undercutting the positive momentum that’s helped the won outperform its Asian peers over the past one month. The currency has rebounded from its biggest quarterly loss in a year as a recovery in exports and consumer sentiment point to an upturn in South Korea’s economy.“There is growing vigilance in the South Korean foreign-exchange market as the season of remitting dividend funds out of the country arrives,” said Jeon Seungji, a currency analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “Markets will be particularly attentive to such flows around April 16 when Samsung is scheduled to allot its dividends.”The expected jump in dividend payments this month is largely due to Samsung Electronics’ special cash handout worth 1,578 won per share. Combined with the regular payment, the company’s year-end dividend per stock is worth 1,932 won, more than five times the usual amount.Still, some say the pressure on the currency will be short-lived. Lim Hyeyoun, an economist at KTB Investment & Securities Co., expects the won to rise as high as 1,080 in the second half of the year, versus its close of 1,117.40 on Thursday.“Once the events pass, the won is expected to return to its fundamentally adequate level,” Lim said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among DemocratsOn Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the proposed tax code change, saying it would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. over a decade. The plan already faces stark opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some Democrats.“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” Misra said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”Renewed ImpetusIn recent days, the 10-year yield has retreated from its 2021 peak of 1.77% on March 30, after rising more than 80 basis points in the first quarter. The pullback is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The benchmark rate was little changed at around 1.65% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in New York after the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes showed central bank officials expected it would be “some time” until conditions improve enough for a taper of asset purchases to begin.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Therapeutics Agrees to Go Public Via Mountain Crest SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Better Therapeutics Inc., a company that helps treat patients with smartphone apps, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.The deal values San Francisco-based Better Therapeutics at $187 million, including debt, according to a statement Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The deal also includes a $50 million private investment in public equity from investors including Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management.The combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTTX.Better Therapeutics, founded in 2015, develops software for apps that treat patients, which it calls prescription digital therapeutics. Its apps can be prescribed to help treat diabetes, heart disease and other conditions using cognitive behavioral therapy.“You can think about us like a drug company,” co-founder and Chairman David Perry said in an interview. “You’ve got to invest a lot of money upfront to do the things necessary to develop products and get them through the FDA process. Then the other side of that tends to be a very lucrative business.”Its therapies aim to help patients with heart disease, chronic kidney and liver diseases, among others. The most detrimental root causes to these health issues are poor diet and bad lifestyle, said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer.“Instead of telling people what to do, we identify the thoughts and beliefs that are getting in the way of making meaningful change in behavior,” he said. “We do that through a series of therapy lessons.”Case studies on its website show patients using the smartphone app to set goals and track biometric markers to help establish new habits. The company is running clinical trials of its products.The SPAC raised $57.5 million in its initial public offering in January. Its shares closed trading Tuesday down 0.6%, giving it a market value of $75 million.(Updates with details from statement starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beer Giant Constellation Brands’ Q4 Earnings and Revenue to Decline; Investors Eye Guidance

    New York-based Fortune 500 international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.44 per share on Thursday, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 30% from $2.02 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overseas Funds Are Loving Malaysia Glove Stocks Again After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are using the selloff in Malaysian glove makers to return to last year’s stock market stars.Top Glove Corp. and Supermax Corp. are among the top three stocks on the buy list of foreigners this year through April 2, attracting net inflows of 1.4 billion ringgit ($340 million), according to CGS CIMB Research. Global funds bought a net 189.9 million ringgit of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd., the brokerage said in a report.Shares of glove makers were one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades for much of 2020 before the rollouts of vaccines around the world weakened their appeal and became targets of short sellers. The three biggest glove stocks, including Top Glove Corp., are the worst performers in Malaysia’s benchmark equity gauge this year.“There is still significant value to be derived from Malaysian glove players which command 65%-68% of the global market share,” Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd. said in a report. Glove stocks are trading at “unwarranted” 6 times to 10 times 2022 price-earnings ratios and offer dividend yields of 6%-8%, it said.Top Glove rose 2.9% and Supermax climbed 2.3% at the close on Wednesday. They have slid more than 50% from their October peaks, dragging valuations to rock bottom levels. Top Glove trades at about six times forward 12-month earnings, versus its one-year mean of 15.3 times. Supermax is priced at 3.8 times compared with its average of 15 times, Bloomberg-compiled data show.Pressure on Top Glove deepened late last month when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at U.S. ports of entry to seize its gloves made in Malaysia over allegations of forced labor.That fueled concerns over its environmental, social and governance practices that have come under greater scrutiny in industries including palm oil. In contrast, Press Metal’s stock is the top gainers on the main index as its focus on ESG has made it a favorite among investors.(Updates with closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

