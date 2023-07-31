Toyota ramps up electric car push in China

Toyota unveiled six new electric car models late last year - Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Toyota has accelerated its plans for electric vehicles in China amid fierce competition with domestic manufacturers.

The world’s biggest carmaker said it will ramp up efforts by developing new parts for electric models and creating high-tech interiors for Chinese buyers.

This move marks a shift at Toyota after it was one of the slowest adopters of pure electric power for cars, instead preferring its own hybrid and hydrogen technology.

However, it said it will not abandon its other technologies.

Toyota built the world’s most successful hybrid, the Prius, which vastly increased the efficiency of its petrol engine. It also offers the Mirai, one of only two mass-produced hydrogen-powered cars.

Western and Japanese carmakers face being overwhelmed in the electric market by dozens of home-grown Chinese brands both at home and abroad.

Many new Chinese car makers have no combustion engine production and so will not have the cost of winding down production lines or writing off petrol-burning designs.

They also benefit from China’s dominance in lithium refining and the nation’s cheaper workforce.

Last week Vauxhall owner Stellantis warned of a coming “invasion” of cheap Chinese cars.

Chief executive Carlos Tavares said Stellantis faces a “brutal scenario” where it must compete with Chinese-made cars which are a quarter less expensive while having to invest billions in electrification.

Chinese carmakers are targeting European markets, including the UK, with predominantly electric cars, undercutting companies like Volkswagen and Stellantis.

Earlier this month, Toyota hailed a breakthrough in so-called solid state batteries, which are about half the weight, cost and size of today’s liquid EV cells.

Battery weight is a major concern for the efficiency of electric cars, with even modestly sized motors coming in at two tonnes.

The company said it had made a major stride in mass manufacturing the cells, which it hopes to have powering cars by 2025.

Story continues

The developments come after several false dawns in Toyota’s move towards being a committed EV maker.

In December, Akio Toyoda, the company’s president and grandson of its founder Kiichiro Toyoda, said that many concerned senior figures are reluctant to say what they really think about EVs because of the pressure to go green.

A “silent majority” of car companies is concerned that electric vehicles will not alone be able to end reliance on fossil fuels, he said.

The comments came weeks after Toyota launched six new electric models in a sign which appeared to indicate it had shifted away from a previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.