Toyota recalls Prius cars, halts orders due to door handle fault

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model due to a problem with rear door handles.

The cars being recalled were manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, according to a transport ministry filing. No accidents have been reported due to the fault.

It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled.

A Toyota spokesperson said that an assembly line which had been suspended due to quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.

Toyota supplier Tokai Rika Co said its door switches for Prius cars had issues and the company expected to incur 11 billion yen ($71 million) in costs due to the product recall.

($1 = 154.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mariko Katsumura; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

