Toyota restarts bZ4x EV production after fixing dangerous wheel flaw

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Toyota

Toyota is finally back on track with production of the bZ4x, its first EV. Reuters reports the company has restarted manufacturing of the electric crossover after fixing a defect that could see wheels come loose during hard braking or sharp turns. The company also said it fixed a previously unannounced flaw with poorly installed airbags that could fail or cause injuries.

The automaker said it tackled the wheel issue by replacing the hub bolts and ensuring the new parts were tightened properly. There was no mention of when sales would resume in the US, although Japanese customers can once again lease the bZ4x (their only option for driving the car) starting October 26th. Subaru also hasn't said how it will address American sales of its equivalent model, the Solterra, although it hadn't reached US buyers before the defect emerged.

The short-term financial damage of the fix was relatively limited. Toyota recalled just 2,700 vehicles worldwide, most of them in Europe. Even the buybacks and credits would be modest for a company that sold nearly 28,000 Camrys in the US alone last month. Only 232 bZ4x examples have sold in the US this year.

The bigger concern is the effect on Toyota's reputation. The company has long been accused of being slow to embrace EVs, and only expects them to represent a third of yearly sales by 2030 where many rivals anticipate more. The recall only worsened the situation by taking the recently-launched machine off the market for more than three months. Toyota still has to prove that it can make a successful EV, and the wheel flaw certainly hasn't helped.

  • Google will pay Arizona $85 million over illegally tracking Android users

    Google will pay Arizona $85 million to settle a 2020 lawsuit, which claimed that the search giant was illegally tracking Android users.

  • Spotify is reportedly dropping 11 original podcasts

    Spotify is said to be dropping 11 original podcasts as it focuses on big exclusives.

  • Biden signs executive order to protect personal data transfers between the US and EU

    President Biden has signed an executive order meant to improve privacy protections for US-EU data transfers.

  • Why Boeing Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) are slumping today, down by 2.3% as of 11:20 a.m. The plane manufacturer was the subject of a cautious note issued by an analyst yesterday, apparently raising concerns among investors. Bank of America's note commented on a Wednesday report that American Airlines' Allied Pilots Association is opposing moves to exempt Boeing from a requirement that it install "modern cockpit alerting" systems in its Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes in order to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As Reuters explains, unless the FAA certifies the MAX 7 and MAX 10 for flight by December, the new cockpit alert requirements will kick in for Boeing.

  • Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

    It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla has been busy on all fronts. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely criticized by the Ukrainian authorities and social networks.

  • Why Ford had ‘no choice’ but to raise F-150 Lightning prices again: Analyst

    For the second time in two months, Ford has hiked the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Although this time it’s just for the base Pro model, the price hike of around 11% sends the base model to $51,974, from $46,974 before any federal or state tax credits.

  • Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

    Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either. Ford in June issued a safety recall on 48,924 of its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles for a software update to prevent overheating of the vehicles' high-voltage battery main contactors.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • Honda offers first look at new L.A.-designed Prologue electric SUV

    The Japanese automaker said the new electric Prologue — its first all-electric vehicle to go on sale in the U.S. — will go on sale in two years.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: BYD Extends EV Lead, Signs Huge Deal Amid Tesla Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed Q3 views amid China demand concerns. BYD extended its EV sales lead.

  • PepsiCo confirms Tesla Semi truck deliveries to start in December

    (Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc confirmed on Friday it would take delivery of Tesla Inc's Semi trucks on Dec. 1, becoming the first company to receive its orders of the much-delayed electric vehicle. PepsiCo said in a statement that the trucks would be used at its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California, and its PepsiCo beverages factory in Sacramento. PepsiCo has been aiming to reduce fuel costs and emissions, and reserved 100 of the trucks in 2017.

  • Elon Musk Says First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Due for PepsiCo in December

    Elon Musk said in a tweet that Tesla would deliver the first of its delayed Semi electric trucks on Dec. 1 to PepsiCo. PepsiCo. The electric semitrailer truck was initially due out in 2019 but has been repeatedly delayed, with Musk, chief executive of Tesla (ticker: TSLA), blaming a shortage of battery cells and global supply-chain challenges. Musk said Thursday that the Semi would be able to travel 500 miles on a single charge as originally outlined in 2017 when the first details of the truck were announced.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

    United Airlines has made it clear they don't make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United wasn't getting enough slots at the airport, which is airline industry terminology for take offs and landings.

  • How Is It That We're Just Now Finding Out About VP Kamala Harris' Car Accident?

    Did you know that y’all’s vice president was in a fender bender on Monday morning and nobody said anything?

  • Honda to cut car output at two Japanese plants in October

    Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans, as the company battles with persistent supply chain and logistical problems. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will lower production plans by about 40% for the month. Honda blamed delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages.

  • When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

    Buying an EV is different in many ways from purchasing a gas vehicle. Here’s a look at the key differences and how they change the buying equation.

  • American Airlines Pilots Union Against Boeing Receiving Cockpit Alerting Extension: Report

    The union representing American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) pilots opposed an effort to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX 7 and 10. The union representing 15,000 pilots, dubbed Allied Pilots Association, said, "Boeing needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on these aircraft to mitigate pilot startle-effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions," Reuters reported. Boeing faces a Dec

  • An Ultra-Rare Nissan GT-R50 in Mint Condition Is Now up for Sale

    The Japanese sports car is believed to be one of just 19 examples that were built.

  • Honda doesn’t want to wait until 2024 for its SUV customers to go electric

    Honda unveiled Thursday the 2024 Honda Prologue, its first-ever battery-electric SUV that represents a crucial milepost along the automaker’s journey to deliver 30 new EVs by the end of the decade. Now customers who live in the 13 states that have adopted the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program can sign a two-year lease on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid and “easily transition" into the Prologue in 2024, the company said. Honda expects one of every two sixth-generation CR-V compact crossovers sold to be a hybrid.