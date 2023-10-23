Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,244.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,186.00
    -72.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,663.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -0.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.43 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8810
    +0.0500 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,510.44
    +657.97 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.69
    +29.32 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.50
    -41.64 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,999.55
    -259.81 (-0.83%)
     

Toyota to resume operations at remaining halted plants from Tuesday

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.

The world's biggest automaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of Oct. 26, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Ed Osmond)

