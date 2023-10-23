Toyota to resume operations at remaining halted plants from Tuesday

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.

The world's biggest automaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of Oct. 26, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Ed Osmond)