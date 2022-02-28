U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.90
    -11.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,851.77
    -206.98 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,763.10
    +68.48 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.54
    +17.61 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.45
    +2.86 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    +11.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.35 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8750
    -0.1110 (-5.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,070.59
    +2,037.16 (+5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.39
    +68.65 (+7.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.21
    -24.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Toyota shuts down Japanese factories after possible cyber attack on supplier

Tim Levin
·1 min read
The Toyota BZ4X electric SUV.
The Toyota BZ4X electric SUV.Toyota

  • Toyota will suspend production at 14 domestic vehicle plants on Tuesday.

  • It made the decision after one of its suppliers was hit by a suspected cyber attack.

  • The US and other countries have warned of cyber attack risks as the Ukraine crisis escalates.

Toyota on Monday said it will halt operations at domestic factories after one of its key suppliers was hit by a potential cyber attack.

The carmaker said it plans to suspend production at 14 plants on Tuesday, March 1. In a statement on Monday, Toyota apologized to its suppliers and customers for the inconvenience and blamed a "system failure" at a domestic supplier, Kojima Industries Corporation.

Kojima Industries, which produces metal, plastic, and electronic components, told media outlets it believed it was hit by a cyber attack. Its website was inaccessible on Monday.

It's still unclear who may be responsible for the suspected attack. It comes as governments around the world warn of an increased risk of cyber attacks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined the US and other countries in slapping Russia with economic sanctions as punishment for the bloody incursion.

After President Joe Biden announced punitive measures last week, US officials warned business and government leaders to be on high alert for ransomware attacks, calling Russia a "permissive operating environment" for cybercriminals, CNN reported. The US wasn't referring to any specific, credible threats.

Toyota made the decision to shut down plants during a chaotic time in the global auto industry. Throughout the pandemic, carmakers have reckoned with supply chain snags, parts shortages, and workers contracting COVID-19.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota halts factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    STORY: Toyota will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday (March 1), after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack.The move will see the car maker lose output of around 13,000 cars.No information was immediately available about who was behind the possible attack or the motive. The incident comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was related.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate."The government is looking into the situation so we can't say whether Russia might be involved until we properly investigate."A spokesperson at the supplier, Kojima Industries Corp, said it appeared to have been the victim of some kind of cyber attack.A spokesperson from Toyota described it as a "supplier system failure."The company does not yet know if the halt at its 14 plants in Japan, which account for about a third of its global production, will last more than a day.

  • Toyota shuts down production lines due to possible cyber attack

    Toyota shuts down production lines in Japan after one of its suppliers ran into issues believed to be caused by a cyber attack.

  • State Department shutters U.S. Embassy in Belarus

    ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON, D.C — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing nonessential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

  • Panasonic to begin mass producing new Tesla battery by end-March 2024

    Panasonic Corp said on Monday it will begin mass production of a new lithium-ion battery for Tesla Inc before the end of March 2024 at a plant in Japan. Unveiled by the Japanese company in October, the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery is around five times bigger than those currently supplied to Tesla, meaning the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker will be able to lower production costs. The new powerpack is also expected to improve vehicle range, which could help Tesla lure more drivers to EVs.

  • Milwaukee police investigate deadly triple shooting

    Police say one man is dead and two others are in critical condition this morning.

  • Myanmar junta accuses foreign media of 'persistent bias'

    In a rare statement, the State Administrative Council (SAC), as the junta is known, said it was a friend to the media and international community, but those were misrepresenting its efforts to ensure peace and protect its citizens. "The terrorists appear to have swayed sections of the foreign media who report without checking, and repeat misinformation as truth."

  • ‘We Do See Examples Of Voter Suppression Happening Around The Country,’ Says Parent Union Leader

    The 15th amendment of the U.S. Constitution ensured that people could not be denied the right to vote because of their race, color, or previous condition of servitude. It also enabled states to oversee elections as they saw fit. Many say they believe that today, some states are passing legislation and creating other obstacles designed to make it more difficult for Blacks and other people of color to exercise their voting rights. “We do see examples of voter suppression happening around the country,” says Rashad Turner, Executive Director of the Minnesota Parent Union and a former leader of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, Minnesota. “The thing that I like to point out though - with voter suppression - is that it’s never really an issue when things are going well for the Democrats.” Is the Black vote being suppressed? Tune in to Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “2 Years Later: Have Views on Black Lives Changed?” to hear more from Rashad Turner and others as they discuss voter suppression, the practice of redlining, and other issues impacting the Black community in today’s America. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: ‘Consciousness Alone Will Not Redress Centuries Of Racial Violence, Negligence, And Harm,’ Says USC Professor TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Florida House Docks $200 Million From School Districts Over COVID Mask Rules

    The Orange County School Board sent a letter earlier this month to Central Florida lawmakers, urging them to oppose a plan to take away $200 million from 12 school districts that had used mask mandates earlier in the COVID pandemic. It was “unfair, unreasonable, and does harm to our community,” the school board letter stated. […]

  • UN Security Council votes to convene rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council on Sunday voted to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This will only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEleven of the 15 member states voted in favor while only Russia voted against — but could not exercise its veto power on th

  • China to Add 3,000 ‘Little Giants’ This Year to Spur Innovation

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating its ambitious program that supports startups in industries such as chipmaking and biotech, part of its effort to challenge the U.S. in crucial technologies.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks

  • Panasonic will start making Tesla's higher-capacity EV batteries by March 2024

    The 4,680 cells have the potential to increase electric vehicle ranges by over 15 percent.

  • China sees biggest growth in energy and coal use since 2011

    China recorded its biggest increase in total energy consumption and coal use in a decade in 2021, as the economy recovered from COVID-19 slowdown a year earlier, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday. China, the world's biggest coal burner and greenhouse gas emitter, used 5.24 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent of energy last year, up 5.2% from 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. The NBS also said coal consumption in China rose 4.6% in 2021, also the strongest rate of growth in a decade.

  • Texas WR Isaiah Neyor has transfer rating raised

    The anticipation to see Isaiah Neyor in a Texas uniform continues to build.

  • Redistricting letters: Democrats screaming murder like a 'stuck pig' are real hypocrites

    Letters: Reader Alan Bumgardner says "Maureen O'Connor needs to wake up" to the fact that Democrats gerrymander in states they control.

  • Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and France agreed to establish a joint working mechanism to provide support to Lebanese people and finance the activities of international non-governmental organizations in the field of relief and public aid in Lebanon, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday. The agreement came during talks between Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. The two agreed on financing several humanitarian projects in Lebanon, which includes offering direct support to hospitals and first health care centers.

  • Iran’s ambassador to UK dismissed after hosting ‘un-Islamic’ party at embassy

    Iran’s ambassador to the UK has been dismissed after hosting an “un-Islamic” party which featured a British singer and a female pianist who was not wearing a hijab.

  • On China's tightly controlled internet, Russia's attack stokes debate

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been greeted with a mix of support and criticism on Chinese social media, with some users framing it as a battle with the West that foreshadows what could happen if China seized Taiwan, and others calling for peace. The war is one of the top trending items on Chinese social media, drawing hundreds of millions of views and generating intense discussion in a country that has tense relations with the United States and its Western allies. While Beijing and its state media have refrained from criticising Russia, instead blaming NATO expansion for the crisis and urging talks to resolve the situation, social media users have been more expressive, keeping censors busy on China's closely monitored internet.

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • Meghan Markle Says Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination 'Has Opened New Ground'

    The Duchess of Sussex contributed her thoughts on the historic nomination in an op-ed by Anita Hill

  • Can my landlord raise my rent that much? Florida renters do — and don’t — have rights | Editorial

    Here’s the not-so-new news: Florida law leans heavily in favor of landlords and property rights. So there’s no cavalry coming to the rescue of tenants facing jaw-dropping rent increases in South Florida.