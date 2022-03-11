U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,099.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,528.00
    -58.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.50
    -8.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.66
    -0.36 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2660
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,483.77
    -2,371.11 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.33
    -17.19 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,063.06
    -627.34 (-2.44%)
     

Toyota to slash production by between 5-20% from previous plan - paper

The logo of Toyota is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok
  • TM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has told its main suppliers it would reduce domestic production by up to 20% from previous its plan for the three months starting April, a regional newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker is planning to scale back domestic production by about 20% in April, roughly 10% in May and about 5% in June from previous plan, the Chubu Keizai Shimbun reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Sam Holmes)

