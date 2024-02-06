Toyota trims electric car forecasts as hybrid sales boom

toyota factory

Toyota has trimmed its sales forecast for fully-electric cars amid a boom in demand for its petrol-electric hybrids.

The world’s biggest carmaker by sales said it now expects to have sold 120,000 battery-powered electric vehicles by the end of the financial year, down from a previous forecast of 123,000.

That forecast itself was already significantly reduced last quarter, down from 202,000.

It came as Toyota slightly increased its forecast for hybrid vehicles from 3,868,000 to 3,875,000, out of a total 11,230,000 cars it expects to sell overall in the year to the end of March.

The numbers will be seen as a vindication of the company’s strategy, which has chosen to focus on hybrids – which still depend partially on petrol – rather than going full-throttle on electric vehicles.

The move, criticised by some experts, now appears to be paying off, with hybrid sales up at dealerships and sales of fully-electric vehicles going into reverse.

Toyota is now predicting a net profit of 4.5 trillion yen (£24bn) this financial year, up from an earlier prediction of 3.95 trillion yen.

Yoichi Miyazaki, executive vice president at Toyota, said hybrid sales had even performed strongly in China, the world’s biggest market and producer of fully-electric cars.

He added: “As a realistic solution, hybrids are still favoured by our customers.”

The company pioneered hybrid cars with the Prius model, and Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s chairman, has publicly argued that electric cars should not be developed to the exclusion of other technologies.

Last month, he claimed battery-powered vehicles will only ever capture one-third of the market and said consumers, not governments, should choose which types of car prove successful.

He also pointed to other constraints on electric vehicle adoption, such as the one billion people in the world who currently live without electricity

Nevertheless, Toyota has said it is aiming to sell 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.

The company’s latest results follow signs that electric car sales in both the UK and Europe slowed towards the end of 2023.

Overall, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the UK market share of electric cars went into reverse last year, as consumers were put off by high prices and a lack of charging infrastructure.

Electric vehicles’ share of the overall new car market shrunk from 16.6pc in 2022 to 16.5pc in 2023. The latter compared with a 17.2pc share originally forecast by the SMMT.

The lobby group is now urging the Chancellor to boost demand by slashing VAT on electric car purchases for three years in his next Budget, due on March 6.

