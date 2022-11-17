U.S. markets closed

Toyota upgraded the Prius to have even better gas mileage, sleeker looks, and a lot more power

Tim Levin
·3 min read
EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

  • Toyota unveiled a sleek new Prius for 2023.

  • It will have the best fuel economy of any Prius, according to Toyota's estimates, at 57 mpg.

  • The 2023 Prius hybrid and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid also got big horsepower boosts.

Toyota took the wraps off of a new version of the iconic Prius on Wednesday.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

The fifth generation of the hybrid is sleeker and more powerful than the previous model.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

It also has even more of what Prius buyers crave: fuel economy.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Read more: See the electric Lucid Gravity SUV, a Tesla rival that will have 7 seats and more range than any competitor

The new Prius is two inches shorter in height and one inch wider than the outgoing model, giving it a sportier and more modern silhouette.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

All around, it looks smoother and more streamlined than the 2022 model.

The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Read more: Trade in your pickup truck for a Prius if you want a more reliable vehicle, Consumer Reports says

The new Prius gets an all-new hybrid powertrain that cranks out up to 196 horsepower, according to Toyota.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

The front-wheel-drive version will hit 60 mph from a standstill in 7.2 seconds, a 26% improvement over the current model's 9.8 seconds.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota PriusToyota

All-wheel-drive models hit 60 mph in seven seconds and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels.

The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Read more: Tesla, Mercedes, and Jeep cars give owners the most problems, Consumer Reports says. These are the most and least reliable brands.

The 2023 model is the most fuel-efficient Prius to date.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

It delivers 57 mpg combined, according to Toyota's estimates, a slight improvement over the current car's 56 mpg.

The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Toyota also unveiled a new-and-improved Prius Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the Prius.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

Plug-in hybrids have larger battery packs than regular hybrids and can travel short distances on electric power alone. This generally requires plugging them in like an all-electric car.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

Read more: EV startup Lucid undercuts Tesla Model S with a car that can go 5 miles farther for $12,000 cheaper

The new Prius Prime has a larger battery that boosts its electric range by more than 50%, Toyota says.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

That means people who buy a new Prius Prime will be able to travel at least 37.5 miles without using a drop of gasoline.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

Read more: The $113,000 Hummer EV is packed with cool features, from a giant frunk to Crab Walk mode — see them all

Like the regular Prius, the Prius Prime gets a big jump in power for 2023.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

It will have 220 horsepower — nearly 100 more than the outgoing model — and hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

Toyota is a leader and pioneer in hybrid vehicles, introducing the Prius — the first mass-produced hybrid — in 1997.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

It's since sold more than 20 million hybrids worldwide and more than 5 million in North America.

The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Toyota will announce the price and on-sale date of the new Prius later in 2022, it said.

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime.Toyota

Read the original article on Business Insider

