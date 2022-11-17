Toyota upgraded the Prius to have even better gas mileage, sleeker looks, and a lot more power

The 2023 Toyota Prius Toyota

Toyota unveiled a sleek new Prius for 2023.

It will have the best fuel economy of any Prius, according to Toyota's estimates, at 57 mpg.

The 2023 Prius hybrid and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid also got big horsepower boosts.

Toyota took the wraps off of a new version of the iconic Prius on Wednesday.

The fifth generation of the hybrid is sleeker and more powerful than the previous model.

It also has even more of what Prius buyers crave: fuel economy.

The new Prius is two inches shorter in height and one inch wider than the outgoing model, giving it a sportier and more modern silhouette.

All around, it looks smoother and more streamlined than the 2022 model.

The new Prius gets an all-new hybrid powertrain that cranks out up to 196 horsepower, according to Toyota.

The front-wheel-drive version will hit 60 mph from a standstill in 7.2 seconds, a 26% improvement over the current model's 9.8 seconds.

All-wheel-drive models hit 60 mph in seven seconds and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels.

The 2023 model is the most fuel-efficient Prius to date.

It delivers 57 mpg combined, according to Toyota's estimates, a slight improvement over the current car's 56 mpg.

Toyota also unveiled a new-and-improved Prius Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the Prius.

Plug-in hybrids have larger battery packs than regular hybrids and can travel short distances on electric power alone. This generally requires plugging them in like an all-electric car.

The new Prius Prime has a larger battery that boosts its electric range by more than 50%, Toyota says.

That means people who buy a new Prius Prime will be able to travel at least 37.5 miles without using a drop of gasoline.

Like the regular Prius, the Prius Prime gets a big jump in power for 2023.

It will have 220 horsepower — nearly 100 more than the outgoing model — and hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds.

Toyota is a leader and pioneer in hybrid vehicles, introducing the Prius — the first mass-produced hybrid — in 1997.

It's since sold more than 20 million hybrids worldwide and more than 5 million in North America.

Toyota will announce the price and on-sale date of the new Prius later in 2022, it said.

