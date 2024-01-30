Toyota warns drivers of 50,000 cars to stop driving immediately and get repairs: See models affected

Toyota has issued a "do not drive" advisory for approximately 50,000 older vehicles in the United States to urge drivers to stop driving the cars immediately and get their airbags repaired.

The notice, posted by the car manufacturer last Thursday, covers the following models: 2003-2004 Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix and 2004-2005 RAV4.

These models are involved in the Takata airbag recalls, Toyota said in the advisory: "Certain airbags found in the subject vehicles are under an urgent airbag safety recall."

"Due to the age of the vehicles, if the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers," Toyota said in the advisory. "Owners should not drive these vehicles until the free safety recall repair has been conducted."

Check for car recalls: Search USA TODAY's recall database

Toyota says owners should contact their local dealer instead of driving the vehicle to be repaired and that dealers may provide one of several options free of charge, such as mobile repair at the vehicle's location, towing to the dealership, vehicle pickup and delivery, or other alternate transportation options.

The company said it will repair or replace the airbag for free.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall, visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

Owners with additional questions are encouraged to contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Other recent Toyota recalls

In late December, Toyota recalled nearly 1 million vehicles for risk of a short circuit of the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor, which could prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying.

According to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, dealers will inspect and replace the OCS sensor for free, and notification letters will be sent to vehicle owners Feb. 4.

Story continues

This recall affected the following models:

Avalon or Avalon Hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Camry or Camry Hybrid (2020 - 2022)

Corolla (2020 - 2021)

RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Lexus ES250 (2021)

Lexus ES300H (2020 - 2022)

Lexus ES350 (2020 - 2021)

Lexus RX350 (2020 - 2021)

Highlander or Highlander hybrid (2020 - 2021)

Sienna Hybrid (2021)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toyota 'do not drive' notice issued for old RAV4, Corolla cars