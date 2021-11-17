U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.50
    -3.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,009.00
    -52.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,309.75
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,396.30
    -8.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    -1.01 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0030 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    -0.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7190
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,260.55
    -374.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.54
    -29.84 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.83
    -33.14 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Toyota's all-electric bZ4x is coming to U.S. with up to 250 miles of range

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

The Toyota bZ4x, the first electric vehicle under the automaker's new bz brand, will come to U.S. in mid-2022 with an estimated range of up to 250 miles.

The vehicle is nearly identical to the Subaru Solterra, which along with the bZ4x was showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show that kicked off Nov. 17. Both the bZ4x and the Solterra are the product of a partnership between Toyota and Subaru to jointly develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles. There are a few slight differences between the two vehicles, the taillights being one example. Still, the casual observer might have a hard time distinguishing the Solterra from the bZ4x.

toyota bz4x electric vehicle
toyota bz4x electric vehicle

Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

Toyota first revealed the production version of the bZ4x for the Japanese market back in October. While the U.S. version is essentially the same, with the exception of the right-hand drive, the range figures are new. This is still Toyota's internal estimate, not the official EPA one that is expected to be announced closer to its production date. The 250-mile range is for the XLE front-wheel drive models of the bZ4x. The range for the all-wheel drive version was not announced.

The all-electric vehicle is part of Toyota's all-of-the-above approach to lower carbon emissions — a stance it is sticking to even as the industry has homed in on a battery electric centric approach. During an event this week, Toyota executives repeated the company's strategy to offer a range of mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

toyota bz4a electric vehicle interior
toyota bz4a electric vehicle interior

Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

Other automakers including GM have made commitments to shift completely to battery electric vehicles in the future; Toyota isn't budging. The company has said it plans to offer about 70 electrified models globally by 2025. Of those, there will be 15 battery electric vehicles, including seven that will be under the bZ, meaning "beyond zero," brand.

By the end of the decade, Toyota estimates 2 million of the 10 million vehicles it sells annually will be battery electric. Another 2 million will have internal combustion engines. The remaining 8 million vehicles, or 80% of its portfolio will be hybrids, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell.

Recommended Stories

  • Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Will Use a Toyota-Sourced Powertrain

    Mazda says the crossover doesn't share parts with the Corolla Cross that's built in the same factory but confirmed that the hybrid will use Toyota components.

  • Genesis is phasing out gas cars by 2030

    Genesis, the luxury marque of South Korea’s Hyundai will build its last new internal combustion engine by 2025. The road map will see eight new Genesis electric vehicles (EVs) — four SUVs and four cars — make up the Genesis lineup. The Genesis G80 Electrified is set to reach the market late this year as a 2022 model and the first Genesis EV.

  • The CX-50 Is Mazda's Entry Into the Rugged Crossover War

    A compact crossover with boxy fenders and standard all-wheel drive is nothing new, but Mazda's take on the category could be memorable.

  • 2022 Toyota bZ4X Revealed for U.S., Targeting 250 Miles of Range

    The electric crossover, sharing a platform with the Subaru Solterra, is the first of Toyota's new Beyond Zero lineup, and it'll arrive next year.

  • Atlanta's surveillance network could get revamped

    Atlanta’s already expansive network of surveillance cameras — and the Downtown panopticon monitoring the feeds — could soon get an upgrade with new cameras and new technology.Why it matters: Once considered one of the most surveilled cities per capita, Atlanta’s network of public and private cameras has shrunk in recent years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe overall network also came under scrutiny after city officials said

  • India's SpiceJet, Boeing settle 737 MAX-related claims

    Indian budget airline SpiceJet said on Wednesday U.S. planemaker Boeing had agreed to settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft. The announcement from the country's second-largest airline comes a day after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. "Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service," SpiceJet said in a filing to the domestic stock exchanges.

  • Electric vans and trucks are the real story behind battery-powered vehicles

    Rivian’s blockbuster IPO isn't a surprise when you consider the economics of electrified light-duty trucks.

  • LETTER: Extremist policies will destroy our economy

    The extreme progressives are gaining a stranglehold in the Democratic Party by promoting policies aimed at controlling where this country is traveling.

  • As cars go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream

    As the auto industry races to go electric, Toyota is steering its own course.It’s betting big on vehicles powered by hydrogen.Company President Akio Toyoda even drove one over the weekend at a circuit in Japan.The car used a conventional engine adapted to run on the alternative fuel. Toyoda says the industry needs to keep its options open:"The enemy is carbon, not internal combustion engines. We shouldn't just focus on one option. Based on various technologies that we have already used so far I think there might be a way to make use of internal combustion engines for carbon neutrality, and even develop it.”A combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen produces almost no emissions bar water vapour.Toyota says it aims to be a carbon-neutral company, not just a maker of EVs. The firm refused to sign a pledge on phasing out traditional engines at the U.N. summit on climate change, saying much of the world isn't ready to go electric. Hydrogen-fuelled combustion engines would also mean less disruption to car production than a switch to EVs - appealing in Japan, where mass layoffs are politically difficult. But the technology requires bulky pressurised tanks, and there’s little infrastructure for supplying the fuel to users. It does also produce small traces of pollution, meaning it can't quite be described as zero-emission. For all those reasons, most automakers are betting it all on EVs. The coming years will see whether Toyota's alternative can stay in the race.

  • Impressive 1974 De Tomaso Pantera Is An Italian-American Dream Car

    One of only 1112 made in 1974, this is one of the best examples around.

  • U.S., Japan to rebuild trade ties with new forum, meetings

    The United States and Japan announced on Wednesday a new trade partnership to boost cooperation on labor, environment and digital trade issues, with an emphasis on "third country concerns," a reference to China's state-driven economic policies. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who is in Tokyo to meet with new Japanese government ministers, said initial meetings of the U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade would take place early in 2022, with periodic meetings on a regular basis. "This partnership will deepen the cooperation between the United States and Japan that has defined our strong bilateral trade relationship," Tai said in a statement issued by her office in Washington.

  • Canoo is setting up headquarters in Walmart's hometown, picks Panasonic as battery supplier

    Canoo, the electric automaker that became a publicly traded company last year, is expanding its U.S. footprint with plans to establish its headquarters and an advanced manufacturing industrialized facility in Bentonville, Arkansas — a city most famously connected with Walmart. "This is an advanced manufacturing facility that will allow us to produce vehicles for unique use cases as well as accelerate our testing into gamma," said Canoo CEO and Chai Tony Aquila on Monday. Aquila said engineering, design and sourcing of materials for its gamma platform is complete, and the company is in the final steps before production.

  • Automakers with the highest customer satisfaction rankings

    The American Customer Satisfaction Index reports that overall satisfaction scores for automakers stayed constant between 2020 and 2021. European brands had the highest average scores at 79, followed by Japanese and Korean brands at 78 and American brands at 77.

  • View Photos of the 2023 Mazda CX-50

    Mazda is pitching the U.S.-built CX-50 as the CX-5's rugged cousin, although it's another unibody crossover built on the same platform as the 3 and CX-30.

  • What the new infrastructure deal means for Georgia

    President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday. What that will mean to Georgia.

  • Biden heads to Detroit to tout U.S. investment in electric vehicle market

    President Joe Biden will take his victory tour celebrating a new U.S. infrastructure law to Detroit on Wednesday to tout investments aimed at boosting the market for electric vehicles. Biden, a Democrat, signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday and, with his approval ratings sagging, is eager to promote it as the fulfillment of a promise he made as a presidential candidate in the 2020 race for the White House. The law, which passed with support from Democrats and Republicans, provides $7.5 billion in funding to build out the nation’s electric vehicle charging network, investments the industry says will inspire more Americans to buy electric vehicles and manufacturers to produce them.

  • Volkswagen's head of China to leave the country - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The head Volkswagen's Chinese operations, Stephan Woellenstein, is being relieved of his duties and there are talks about finding him a new job within the German carmaker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Volkswagen has suffered a number of setbacks in the world's biggest auto market, from a sluggish https://reut.rs/3cm5L6A debut for its new electric vehicles to a slide in sales of its Passat sedan after a crash-test video went viral https://reut.rs/3kC4bCn in the country. German publication Automobilwoche first reported the news, saying that Woellenstein would be replaced at the beginning of February next year.

  • Lucid stock rises as orders rise 30% since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the luxury electric-vehicle maker said orders grew more than 30% since the third quarter ended and forecast that to break 20,000 orders next year.

  • Stocks mixed midday: Boeing buoys Dow, Walmart dips, Tesla down, Lucid up slightly ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Ines Ferre gives an outlook of the market as stocks are mixed ahead of President Biden signing the infrastructure deal.

  • Unworldly mansion hidden in North Carolina mountains lists for $10 million. Take a look

    This gem takes living the “private mountain lifestyle” to a whole new level.