U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,902.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.50
    +10.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.45
    -0.63 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2633
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2340
    +0.3660 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,451.92
    +1,431.36 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.73
    +27.78 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.99
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,332.34
    +105.37 (+0.33%)
     

Toyota's global sales jump in July to hit monthly record

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor's July global sales rose 8% from the same month a year earlier to a record 859,506 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, a day after a system malfunction shut output at all of its domestic assembly plants.

The world's top-selling automaker also reported a 15% increase in global production in July.

Toyota has now posted year-on-year increases in global sales for six months running and production for seven, highlighting its recovery from last year's supply chain snarls and COVID-19-containment measures.

Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.

Numbers for August - which will not be available until next month - are likely to be hit by Tuesday's output suspension. Toyota is restarting operations at its Japan assembly plants on Wednesday following a system glitch that prevented it from ordering components.

The company continues to investigate the cause of the malfunction, but has said it was not due to a cyberattack.

In China, sales fell 15% in July. That contrasted with stronger sales in Japan, the United States and Europe. Domestic sales rose 35% and those in the U.S. increased by 8%.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)