Toyota's iconic Land Cruiser SUV returns to the US — as a hybrid

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is back in the US after a 3-year hiatus, and it's packing new looks, sizing, and a hybrid powertrain to take on the popular mid-size SUV segment

The Land Cruiser is Toyota’s (TM) oldest “nameplate,” first introduced in the US market in 1958. And for the 2024 model year, the venerable off-road, go-anywhere SUV is turning back to its roots, with a smaller footprint and a more boxy design. Toyota says this version, the 300-series, is based on the Land Cruiser Prado, a smaller SUV that’s sold overseas, and is also the basis for the new Lexus GX SUV revealed earlier this year

Under the hood, Toyota is bringing the Land Cruiser to the modern age with its i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid engine, producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. In this case the powertrain is a mild-hybrid setup, with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the 8-speed transmission, paired with a 1.87 kWh battery.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

For off-road and overland enthusiasts, the power goes through a full-time four-wheel drive setup that also features a two-speed transfer case, center-locking differential, an automatic limited slip differential, and standard electronic rear-locking differential for off-road performance. Just like other off-road focused Toyota trucks, the Land Cruiser comes with Mult-Terrain Select as standard, which features optimized settings like such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand for various terrain conditions.

Toyota says the new Land Cruiser will start in the “mid-$50,000,” significantly lower the an prior full-size 200-series which started in the mid-$80,000 range.

“With the new price point and features of the new Land Cruiser, it will for sure be a big seller and extend enthusiasm for the model to many more buyers,” says Randy Nonnenberg, CEO of enthusiast auction site BringaTrailer.com to Yahoo Finance.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser interior

With its reduced length and width, the new Land Cruiser appears optimized for tight off-road conditions, and also features 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Cabin interior dimensions will mirror the Lexus GX SUV, and thus will be smaller than the prior Land Cruiser and its full-size frame. This also means the new Land Cruiser is strictly a 2-row SUV. Those looking for a third row will have to trade up to the full-size Toyota Sequoia SUV.

Story continues

The Land Cruiser will come in three trims, Land Cruiser 1958, Land Cruiser standard, and a highly optioned Land Cruiser First Edition. The 1958 version is noteworthy in that it will feature a nod to the past with round LED headlights and a heritage “TOYOTA” grille lettering.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s new Land Cruiser is pictured at its unveiling event in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2023

The inclusion of the heritage inspired look is likely not on accident. Toyota is aware the release of a new Land Cruiser is also potentially good news for the classic car market, where vintage Land Cruisers are highly sought after.

“[The new Land Cruiser] will let owners of vintage Land Cruisers connect with the latest iteration, but also fuel excitement for vintage Land Cruisers among younger adventure enthusiasts who have more recently focused on 4Runners, Broncos, and Jeeps,” Nonnenberg adds.

“Having the new Land Cruiser as a daily or family vehicle will mean longer lasting enthusiasm, and demand, for the older models as a second or hobby rig.”

Des Moines, IA - July 03, 2022: High perspective front view of a 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 at a local car show.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance