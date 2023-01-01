U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,572.29
    -33.31 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Toyota's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem

(Reuters) -A data breach at Toyota Motor's Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, it said on Sunday.

Toyota India said it has notified the relevant Indian authorities of the data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group.

"Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information of some of TKM’s customers on the internet", TKM said in an emailed statement without disclosing the size of the data breach or number of customers affected.

An unrelated issue at Toyota Motor's T-Connect service potentially leaked about 296,000 pieces of customer information, it said last October.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • How Long Can Tesla Continue To Dominate The U.S. EV Market?

    Tesla has had a headstart in the U.S., but legacy brands have begun to catch up in the ever-more competitive EV market

  • Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook - FT

    The social media giant had previously said it will decide by Jan 7 whether to allow the former president to return. Meta has set up a working group to focus on the matter, according to people with knowledge of its operations, the report said, adding that the group includes staffers from the public policy and communications teams, as well as from the content policy team. Meta did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

  • China home prices fall at faster pace in December - private survey

    China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey on Sunday, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in recent months, adding pressure on the faltering economy. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • Police investigating man found dead in home near north side

    Residents in the area are asked to review doorbell camera footage from Saturday afternoon for suspicious activity.

  • 5 ways natural gas will rise to the top of mind in 2023

    But it has been an eventful 12 months and it doesn't seem like that's going to slow down anytime soon.

  • Twitter Sued for Nonpayment of Rent on San Francisco Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight With China Economy on Back FootProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesThe landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, says it notified Twitter on Dec. 16 that it would be in default on its lease f

  • 2023 will bring the true test of the West’s oil-war tactics

    Oil prices have sunk to pre-war levels. They are unlikely to remain there

  • Macy’s Boss Discusses Being an Openly Gay CEO and Trying to Break Groupthink

    Jeff Gennette says the retailer has made progress to diversify staff and suppliers, but struggles to hold on to diverse middle managers.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    In 2022 the S&P 500 had its worst annual first-half in five decades. With the tailwinds that buoyed global economies during the pandemic recovery gone, those who are saving for retirement should take several steps to weather the drop-off … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

    In a world where governments and activist investors are calling for an energy transition and oil demand growth is set to slow, how should a rational oil CEO act?

  • Your Coworkers Are Less Ambitious; Bosses Adjust to the New Order

    For a growing number of professionals, the days of unpaid overtime and working through weekends are in the past. Firms add people to finish projects, close for holidays and take other steps.

  • First pre-trial hearing in Microsoft-Activision case set for Jan. 3

    A judge has set Jan. 3 for the first pre-trial hearing in the Biden administration's case against Microsoft over its $69 billion bid to take over "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction earlier this month, arguing that the merger would allow Microsoft's Xbox to get exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony's PlayStation out in the cold. Microsoft has countered that the deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike, offering to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC to provide "Call of Duty" games to rivals including Sony for a decade.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Retirement

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Shift to EVs Triggers Biggest Auto-Factory Building Boom in Decades

    The car industry has earmarked tens of billions for EV projects—much of it directed to the South—with more investment planned.

  • Energy Companies Increase Spending in 2023 as Oil Prices Rebound

    Oil and gas companies plan to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2023 due to gains in crude oil prices, executives said in a recent Dallas Federal Reserve's energy survey. Management from 148 oil and gas companies responded to this question in the survey that was conducted between Dec. 7 to 15 with 39% of executives who said the amount of capital spending would rise slightly. The rebound in crude oil prices occurred after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Moscow's plan to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on its exports and OPEC+ countries maintaning its production cuts.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023

    Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

  • Better Chinese E-Commerce Stock: Alibaba vs. Pinduoduo

    Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two of the largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba served 1.3 billion annual active customers globally at the end of fiscal 2022 (which ended in March 2022), including over 1 billion customers in China, while Pinduoduo reached 882 million annual active buyers in the first quarter of 2022. Let's see why that happened, and if Pinduoduo will remain the superior Chinese e-commerce play in 2023 and beyond.

  • Europe Goes on Blackout Watch as Winter Descends

    Europe’s energy-squeezed winter has sent power operators and businesses into high alert for blackout risks, heightened by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

  • NLRB says Tesla violated the law by telling employees not to talk about pay

    According to Bloomberg, NLRB's Tampa regional director filed a complaint against the automaker in September for breaking the law when it told employees not to discuss their pay with other people and not to talk about the termination of another employee.