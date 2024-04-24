Toyota's scandal-hit Daihatsu aims to resume vehicle development this year

FILE PHOTO: Daihatsu Motor Co.'s next President Masahiro Inoue attends a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato in Tokyo·Reuters
Maki Shiraki
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Toyota Motor subsidiary Daihatsu aims to fully resume developing vehicles by as early as the end of this year, the president of the compact carmaker told reporters, adding that he saw opportunities in South America and Africa.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Daihatsu last year said it had rigged safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of them sold under the Toyota brand, with the scandal posing a reputational risk for Japan's largest automaker.

New President Masahiro Inoue was dispatched from Toyota to turn Daihatsu around and put it on a path to growth. Resuming development of new cars will be a significant milestone.

KEY QUOTES

"Once we have bedded down measures to prevent a recurrence (of the certification issue), we would like to move forward as early as the end of the year," Inoue said about full development, adding that minor changes to models could occur even earlier.

"Emerging markets are a perfect fit for us, like throwing a fast ball straight down the middle of the strike zone," he told reporters during an April 22 roundtable. His comments were embargoed for Wednesday.

"South America and Africa" are the markets that should be a focus for development over the next ten years, he said.

CONTEXT

*All but one of Daihatsu's models have been confirmed to be in compliance with domestic standards and those shipments have resumed.

*Inoue was previously Toyota's head of Latin America.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Competition Is Shining

    Tesla stock has been beaten by shares of an unlikely cohort of traditional auto makers so far this year. Through midday trading Monday, Tesla stock was down 42% this year. Shares of Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota were up about 6%, 7%, 25%, and 36%, respectively, over that same period.

  • Tesla Will Lose Its Crown to Toyota if This Happens

    Tesla has been the most valuable car company on earth for about 1,400 days. Its reign could come to an end.

  • Toyota Nearly Strips Away Tesla's Last Shred Of Dignity

    Tesla stock is suffering one indignity after another. And now Toyota Motor is close to serving up another: Stripping Tesla of the title of the most valuable automaker.

  • Analysis-China's EV survival game creates peril - and power

    By most measures, the last thing China needs is more electric cars crowding a market with more losers than winners, driving down prices at the expense of profit and taking the fight for market share beyond China. But while there is a peril in China's overcapacity, there is also a power in the hyper-competition it has unleashed, analysts, suppliers and executives say. China's leading EV makers have found ways to slash vehicle development time, combining speed to market with new features and a pricing advantage rivals outside cannot match.

  • Boeing earnings preview: Delivery outlook, negative cash flow impact among big concern for investors

    Boeing is expected to report first quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, following a quarter that could be called rocky to say the least.

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik’s IPO Is 20 Times Oversubscribed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., has drawn about 20 times as many orders for its planned initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discou

  • Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    TSLA earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Oil prices inch up as market weighs US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

    (Reuters) -Oil prices were slightly higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks last week, a positive sign for demand, though markets were also keeping a close eye on hostilities in the Middle East. U.S. crude inventories fell 3.237 million barrels in the week ended April 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

  • Amazon's Grocery Push Takes 'Step Forward' With New Subscription Option

    A new subscription option for Prime members marks an "important step" for Amazon's grocery strategy, according to one analyst.

  • P&G Is Adapting To A New Reality Where It Can No Longer Rely On Price Hikes

    Last Friday, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fiscal third quarter financials, reflecting its ongoing struggle to bring back shoppers after scaring them off during two years of price hikes. Fiscal Third Quarter Guidance For the quarter ended on March 31st, net sales rose 1% to $20.20 billion, coming short of $20.41 billion that LSEG expected. However, fiscal third-quarter net income 11% YoY to $3.75 billion or $1.52 per share that did surpass LSEG’s estimate of $1.41 per shar