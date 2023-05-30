Toyota's Soaring April Sales: Hybrids and EVs Stealing the Show

  • Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) April 2023 global sales and production were up year-on-year due to a rebound from the pandemic-induced semiconductor crisis.

  • The global sales rose by close to 5% in April Y/Y, thanks to robust demand for hybrids and gasoline-powered cars in Japan and China.

  • The automaker also reported better overseas sales of battery electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Toyota in April sold 800,863 vehicles globally, including its luxury Lexus brand, up by 4.9% Y/Y, Reuters reports.

  • Sales of hybrids like the new Prius in Japan posted a substantial 59.2% Y/Y jump to make up just over 50% of the 125,326 vehicles sold in the company's home market in April, outpacing the 21.5% rise in its overall domestic car sales.

  • In China, Toyota sales jumped 46.3% Y/Y to 162,554 units in April.

  • In April, the automaker sold 8,584 battery EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for over 1% of its global sales in a month for the first time.

  • Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 0.64% at $139.18 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

